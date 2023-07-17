(Alliance News) - Star Energy Group PLC on Monday said it "welcomes" the white paper published by the UK government on deep geothermal energy.

Star Energy is a London-based onshore energy company, formerly known as Igas Energy PLC

On Monday, the UK government published a white paper on deep geothermal energy funded by the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero.

Star Energy said it "welcomes" the white paper and continues to call on the government "to work with industry to deliver geothermal energy and to move quickly to unlock its potential."

It added that there is a "huge opportunity" to use geothermal energy to drive towards net zero and decarbonise the NHS saving emissions between 1.3 to 22.7 kilotons of carbon dioxide per year for individual hospital sites.

Chief Executive Officer Chris Hopkinson said: "There's a homegrown, local solution to decarbonising heat sitting right beneath our feet, but our industry needs government support to develop it.

"The potential for geothermal is clear. Just look at our projects with NHS Trusts in Manchester and Salisbury where we are using geothermal to help them decarbonise and replace fossil fuels."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

