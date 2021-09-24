Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRR   US85513Q1031

STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.

(STRR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Star Equity : 2020 Annual Report

09/24/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020 ANNUAL REPORT

Dear Fellow Stockholders,

2020 was a year of significant change for Star Equity Holdings ("Star Equity"). The COVID-19 pandemic created an unprecedented operating environment for our businesses, and I want to thank all of our dedicated employees for their flexibility and hard work throughout these challenging and uncertain times. Also, we grew Construction division revenue significantly and announced a sale of DMS Health representing approximately 40% of revenues for the Healthcare division allowing us to pay down a significant amount of debt.

We believe our holding company growth strategy and value enhancement initiatives will lead to increased revenue, cash flow, earnings and, ultimately, stockholder value. Over time, we expect to use our cash flow to accelerate our growth by funding both internal growth investments and bolt-on acquisitions. We will also look to create new business divisions in the future through the disciplined acquisition of businesses complementary to our holding company structure.

Additionally, Star Equity has approximately $94.9 million of useable net operating losses ("NOL") in the United States, which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. Protecting the value of this NOL asset limits the amount of stock than can be repurchased over a given time period. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a tax benefit preservation plan (the "Rights Plan") in place that limits beneficial ownership of Star Equity common stock to 4.99%. The ratification of the Rights Plan and a charter amendment, both related to protecting the NOL, are up for approval at the upcoming stockholder meeting. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Star Equity common stock, or already own more than 4.99% of Star Equity common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the board's prior written approval.

We have a bright future ahead of us. As we review our business and market moving forward, we are very excited about our prospects and our potential for growth through our new holding company strategy.

The entire Executive Team at Star Equity is dedicated to this growth plan strategy, and we are working hard to ensure its continued deployment and continued value to YOU, our stockholders.

Thank you to our stockholders, our employees, our board, and our executive team - with your continued support, we have accomplished many things, and we look forward to continuing working together into the future.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey E. Eberwein

Executive Chairman

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OFFICERS & EXECUTIVES

SHAREOWNERS INFORMATION

Jeffrey E. Eberwein

Jeffrey E. Eberwein

Headquarters

Director, Executive

Director, Executive Chairman of

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Chairman of the Board

the Board

53 Forest Ave. Suite 101,

John W. Gildea

David J. Noble

Old Greenwich, Connecticut

06870

Director

Chief Financial Officer and

TEL 203-489-9500

Chief Operating Officer

EMAIL admin@starequity.com

WEB www.starequity.com

Michael A. Cunnion

Matthew G. Molchan

Trading Market

Director

President and

Market: NASDAQ

Chief Executive Officer of Digirad

Symbol: STRR

John W. Sayward

Health, Inc.

The Equity Group

Director

Lena Cati

The Equity Group

212-836-9611

Mitchell I. Quain

Transfer Agent

Director

American Stock Transfer

59 Maiden Lane

New York, NY 10038

TEL 718 921 8206

FAX 718 921 8336

Independent Auditors

BDO USA, LLP

4250 Executive Square

Suite 600

La Jolla CA 92037

TEL 858 404 9200

FAX 858 404 9201

Corporate Counsel

Olshan Frome Wolosky, LLP

1325 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10019

TEL 212 451 2300

FAX 212 451 2222

STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. 53 FOREST AVE, SUITE 101, OLD GREENWICH, CT 06870 T (203)489-9500

WWW.STAREQUITY.COM

STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. 53 FOREST AVE, SUITE 101, OLD GREENWICH, CT 06870 T (203)489-9500

WWW.STAREQUITY.COM

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 10-K

(Mark One)

  • ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
    For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
    or
  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period fromto

Commission file number: 001-35947

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware

33-0145723

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

53 Forest Ave. Suite 101, Old Greenwich CT

06870

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

(203) 489-9500

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

STRR

NASDAQ Global Market

Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

STRRP

NASDAQ Global Market

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes ¨

No ý

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act.

Yes ¨

No ý

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ý No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ý No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

o

Accelerated filer

o

Non-accelerated filer

x

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new

or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No ý

The aggregate market value of the voting common stock held by non-affiliates based on the closing stock price on June 30, 2020, was $12.3 million. For purposes of this computation only, all executive officers and directors have been deemed affiliates.

The number of outstanding shares of the registrant's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, as of February 22, 2021 was 4,922,027.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Star Equity Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 18:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.
02:52pSTAR EQUITY : 2020 Annual Report
PU
09/03STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
08/16STAR EQUITY : Declares Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share of 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetu..
PU
08/16STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/16STAR EQUITY : Declares Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share of 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetu..
AQ
08/10STAR EQUITY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF O..
AQ
08/10Tranche Update on Star Equity Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Novembe..
CI
08/10STAR EQUITY : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
08/10STAR EQUITY : Announces 2021 Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Financial Results (Form 8..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 103 M - -
Net income 2021 0,20 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 85,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 13,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 636
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,55 $
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 165%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Edward Eberwein Executive Chairman & Principal Executive Officer
Matthew Gabel Molchan Director
David Noble Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Hannah M. Bible Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Legal
John W. Sayward Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC.-28.97%13
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED29.05%14 515
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-21.85%7 171
NEOGENOMICS, INC.-7.24%6 141
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED75.10%4 526
HEALIUS LIMITED33.78%2 169