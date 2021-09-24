Star Equity : 2020 Annual Report

Dear Fellow Stockholders,
2020 was a year of significant change for Star Equity Holdings ("Star Equity"). The COVID-19 pandemic created an unprecedented operating environment for our businesses, and I want to thank all of our dedicated employees for their flexibility and hard work throughout these challenging and uncertain times. Also, we grew Construction division revenue significantly and announced a sale of DMS Health representing approximately 40% of revenues for the Healthcare division allowing us to pay down a significant amount of debt.
We believe our holding company growth strategy and value enhancement initiatives will lead to increased revenue, cash flow, earnings and, ultimately, stockholder value. Over time, we expect to use our cash flow to accelerate our growth by funding both internal growth investments and bolt-on acquisitions. We will also look to create new business divisions in the future through the disciplined acquisition of businesses complementary to our holding company structure.
Additionally, Star Equity has approximately $94.9 million of useable net operating losses ("NOL") in the United States, which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. Protecting the value of this NOL asset limits the amount of stock than can be repurchased over a given time period. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a tax benefit preservation plan (the "Rights Plan") in place that limits beneficial ownership of Star Equity common stock to 4.99%. The ratification of the Rights Plan and a charter amendment, both related to protecting the NOL, are up for approval at the upcoming stockholder meeting. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Star Equity common stock, or already own more than 4.99% of Star Equity common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the board's prior written approval.
We have a bright future ahead of us. As we review our business and market moving forward, we are very excited about our prospects and our potential for growth through our new holding company strategy.
The entire Executive Team at Star Equity is dedicated to this growth plan strategy, and we are working hard to ensure its continued deployment and continued value to YOU, our stockholders.
Thank you to our stockholders, our employees, our board, and our executive team - with your continued support, we have accomplished many things, and we look forward to continuing working together into the future.
Sincerely,
Jeffrey E. Eberwein
Executive Chairman
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
OFFICERS & EXECUTIVES
SHAREOWNERS INFORMATION
Jeffrey E. Eberwein
Jeffrey E. Eberwein
Headquarters
Director, Executive
Director, Executive Chairman of
Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
Chairman of the Board
the Board
53 Forest Ave. Suite 101,
John W. Gildea
David J. Noble
Old Greenwich, Connecticut
Director
Chief Financial Officer and
TEL 203-489-9500
|
WEB www.starequity.com
Michael A. Cunnion
Matthew G. Molchan
Trading Market
Director
President and
Market: NASDAQ
Chief Executive Officer of Digirad
Symbol: STRR
John W. Sayward
The Equity Group
Lena Cati
212-836-9611
Mitchell I. Quain
Transfer Agent
Director
American Stock Transfer
59 Maiden Lane
New York, NY 10038
TEL 718 921 8206
FAX 718 921 8336
Independent Auditors
BDO USA, LLP
4250 Executive Square
Suite 600
La Jolla CA 92037
TEL 858 404 9200
FAX 858 404 9201
Corporate Counsel
Olshan Frome Wolosky, LLP
1325 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10019
TEL 212 451 2300
STAR EQUITY HOLDINGS, INC. 53 FOREST AVE, SUITE 101, OLD GREENWICH, CT 06870 T (203)489-9500
WWW.STAREQUITY.COM
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 10-K
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the transition period fromto
Commission file number: 001-35947
Star Equity Holdings, Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
Delaware
33-0145723
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
53 Forest Ave. Suite 101, Old Greenwich CT
06870
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
(203) 489-9500
(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
STRR
NASDAQ Global Market
Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
STRRP
NASDAQ Global Market
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.
Yes ¨
No ý
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act.
Yes ¨
No ý
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ý No ¨
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ý No ¨
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer
o
Accelerated filer
o
Non-accelerated filer
x
Smaller reporting company
☒
Emerging growth company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new
or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ý
The aggregate market value of the voting common stock held by non-affiliates based on the closing stock price on June 30, 2020, was $12.3 million. For purposes of this computation only, all executive officers and directors have been deemed affiliates.
The number of outstanding shares of the registrant's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, as of February 22, 2021 was 4,922,027.
