Star Equity : 2020 Annual Report

Dear Fellow Stockholders,

2020 was a year of significant change for Star Equity Holdings ("Star Equity"). The COVID-19 pandemic created an unprecedented operating environment for our businesses, and I want to thank all of our dedicated employees for their flexibility and hard work throughout these challenging and uncertain times. Also, we grew Construction division revenue significantly and announced a sale of DMS Health representing approximately 40% of revenues for the Healthcare division allowing us to pay down a significant amount of debt.

We believe our holding company growth strategy and value enhancement initiatives will lead to increased revenue, cash flow, earnings and, ultimately, stockholder value. Over time, we expect to use our cash flow to accelerate our growth by funding both internal growth investments and bolt-on acquisitions. We will also look to create new business divisions in the future through the disciplined acquisition of businesses complementary to our holding company structure.

Additionally, Star Equity has approximately $94.9 million of useable net operating losses ("NOL") in the United States, which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. Protecting the value of this NOL asset limits the amount of stock than can be repurchased over a given time period. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a tax benefit preservation plan (the "Rights Plan") in place that limits beneficial ownership of Star Equity common stock to 4.99%. The ratification of the Rights Plan and a charter amendment, both related to protecting the NOL, are up for approval at the upcoming stockholder meeting. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Star Equity common stock, or already own more than 4.99% of Star Equity common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the board's prior written approval.

We have a bright future ahead of us. As we review our business and market moving forward, we are very excited about our prospects and our potential for growth through our new holding company strategy.

The entire Executive Team at Star Equity is dedicated to this growth plan strategy, and we are working hard to ensure its continued deployment and continued value to YOU, our stockholders.

Thank you to our stockholders, our employees, our board, and our executive team - with your continued support, we have accomplished many things, and we look forward to continuing working together into the future.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey E. Eberwein

Executive Chairman