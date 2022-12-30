Advanced search
    STARHEALTH   INE575P01011

STAR HEALTH AND ALLIED INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(STARHEALTH)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
575.45 INR   +0.03%
Star Health and Allied Insurance : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates

12/30/2022 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date: December 30, 2022

Place: Chennai

Ref: SHAI/B & S/SE/194/2022-23

To,

To,

The Manager

The Manager

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051.

Scrip Code: 543412

Scrip Code: STARHEALTH

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Analyst(s)/Institutional Investor(s) Meet Schedule - December 30, 2022.

In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 46(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the details of meeting with Analyst(s)/ Institutional Investor(s) held on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Chennai.

Sl. No

Fund/Firm

Type of Meeting

1

Investec

One on one Virtual

The above disclosure will also be made available on the Company's website at www.starhealth.in

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

For Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited,

SRINIVASAN VENKATARA MAN

Digitally signed by

SRINIVASAN VENKATARAMAN Date: 2022.12.30 12:30:31 +05'30'

S.Venkataraman,

Vice President - Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 07:23:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
