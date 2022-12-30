Star Health and Allied Insurance : Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
12/30/2022 | 02:24am EST
Date: December 30, 2022
Place: Chennai
Ref: SHAI/B & S/SE/194/2022-23
To,
The Manager
Listing Department
Sub: Analyst(s)/Institutional Investor(s) Meet Schedule - December 30, 2022.
In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 46(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the details of meeting with Analyst(s)/Institutional Investor(s) held on Friday, December 30, 2022at Chennai.
Sl. No
Fund/Firm
Type of Meeting
1
Investec
One on one Virtual
