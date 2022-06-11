Star Health and Allied Insurance : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

Date: June 11, 2022 Place: Chennai Ref: SHAI/B & S/SE/49/2022-23 To, To, The Secretary, The Manager Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400001 Mumbai - 400051. Scrip Code: 543412 Scrip Code: STARHEALTH

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Allotment of 577967 equity shares under the Star Health and Allied Insurance Company

Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 ("ESOP 2019")

In compliance with Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 we wish to inform you that 577967 (Five Lakh Seventy Seven Thousand Nine Hundred and Sixty Seven) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) have been allotted to eligible employees who have exercised their options under ESOP 2019.

The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respect.

The above disclosure will also be made available on the on the Company's website at www.starhealth.in

Thanking you,

For Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited,

Jayashree Sethuraman,

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer