  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STARHEALTH   INE575P01011

STAR HEALTH AND ALLIED INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

(STARHEALTH)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
687.90 INR   -1.83%
STAR HEALTH AND ALLIED INSURANCE : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
STAR HEALTH AND ALLIED INSURANCE : Postal Ballot
PU
Star Health and Allied Insurance : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

06/11/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
Date: June 11, 2022

Place: Chennai

Ref: SHAI/B & S/SE/49/2022-23

To,

To,

The Secretary,

The Manager

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Tower

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051.

Scrip Code: 543412

Scrip Code: STARHEALTH

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Allotment of 577967 equity shares under the Star Health and Allied Insurance Company

Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 ("ESOP 2019")

In compliance with Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 we wish to inform you that 577967 (Five Lakh Seventy Seven Thousand Nine Hundred and Sixty Seven) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) have been allotted to eligible employees who have exercised their options under ESOP 2019.

The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respect.

The above disclosure will also be made available on the on the Company's website at www.starhealth.in

Thanking you,

For Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited,

Jayashree Sethuraman,

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 17:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
