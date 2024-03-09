Star Housing Finance Ltd is an India-based housing finance company. The principal business of the Company is to provide loans for purchase/ construction/ repairs and renovation of residential houses/ flats/ colonies. The Company is involved in the business of providing loans to individuals, corporate and developers for the purchase, construction, development and repair of houses, apartments, and commercial properties in India. Its products categories include regular housing loan and rural housing loan. The regular housing loans include new purchase / resale home loans; construction loans; composite loans, and improvement/extension loans. The rural housing loans include Star Gram Nayi Manzil Griha Loan; Star Gram Pakka Ghar Loan; Star Gram Vikas Griha Loan; Star Gram Nayi Peedhi Griha Loan, and Star Gram Sulabh Swachhta Griha Loan. Its new purchase / resale home loans are extended for purchase of residential properties in approved locations.

Sector Consumer Lending