Star Housing Finance Limited announced that at its board meeting held on March 9, 2024, approved the issuance of up to 1,100 Secured, Rated, Listed, Senior, Redeemable, Taxable, Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures ("NCD's") to M/s. A K Securitization & Credit Opportunities Fund II on a private placement basis, having face value of INR 100,000 each aggregating up to INR 110,000,000 subject to requisite approvals.