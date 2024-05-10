04 About the Medium-Term Management Plan

The Star Micronics Group formulated its Medium-Term Management Plan in 2022 as part of a review of its Corporate Philosophy, Purpose, Management Policy, and Action Guidelines to empower employees to make decisions and act autonomously as it seeks to become a company that grows sustainably together with society. At the same time, we formulated a Vision for 2030. (Please refer to pages 10-14 of the Company's Medium-Term Management Plan for details.)

In order to realize its Vision for 2030, the Company has divided the next nine years into three-year periods. In working toward "building a foundation for change," "driving

change," and "realizing our vision" over each period, respectively, Star Micronics has formulated the first Medium-Term Management Plan covering the three years from 2022 to 2024. Details of issues to be addressed and progress in 2023, the second year of the Company's First Medium-Term Management Plan, are presented as follows.

Positioning the mPOS and food delivery markets as a principal area of operations, the Star Micronics Group will work to further expand sales of printers and peripheral equipment while at the same time refining software technologies in a bid to continue providing new value to customers. Through these means, the Group will endeavor to become a total solution provider for store operations in the Specialty Products Segment.

In 2023, the Star Micronics Group expanded its product lineup, including label printers and peripheral equipment, while undertaking plans for new products. Moving forward, the Group will further step up its new product planning activities. In the Machine Tools Segment, the Group will strengthen the production system in Thailand and China, position the Kikugawa Factory as a sustainable factory that nurtures people, develops technology, and grows together with society and promote large-scale renovation in order to meet robust demand for facilities and equipment. At the same time, steps will be taken to delve deeper into hardware technologies and adopt software technologies, and to further cement the Group's position as a leading manufacturer of automatic lathes.

In addition to the start of operations at the Asia Solution Center in Shanghai, steps were completed to upgrade and expand facilities and equipment at the Company's factory in Thailand as a part of efforts to strengthen the production system. These initiatives were geared toward reinforcing sales in 2023. In 2024, plans are in place to establish a sales subsidiary in India with the aim of cultivating the Indian market. Moreover, renovation work is finally scheduled to comment at the Group's Kikugawa Factory.

As far as new business is concerned, the Group will focus on uncovering opportunities in the three production DX, store DX, and logistics DX domains while aiming to construct a new business model mainly through M&As.

In 2023, Star Micronics completed steps to include SST, a company with strengths in software and system development, in the Company's scope of consolidation as a wholly owned subsidiary. To use this as a foothold to explore opportunities in each of the three DX domains, we will work to improve the DX capabilities of the entire Group and accelerate the pace of new business creation while incorporating SST's technologies.

From a Group-wide perspective, energies will be directed toward strengthening the management platform, reforming human resource systems that allow employees to maximize their potential, and constructing R&D structures and systems to continuously create proprietary technologies, while vigorously moving forward with initiatives to address material issues based on the Sustainability Policy.

At the start of 2023, we launched the Development Headquarters and initiated activities in a bid to establish R&D structures and systems. As far as strengthening the management platform is concerned, we also established a designated department with management planning functions. In addition to further promoting these activities, we plan to put in place a new human resource structure and systems in 2024.

Positioned as KPIs, we are targeting cumulative operating cash flow of ¥20-¥25 billion, an average consolidated annual operating income per employee of ¥6 million, ROE of 10.0% or more, a ratio of R&D expenses to net sales of 5.0%, and non-consolidated annual education and training outlays per employee of ¥100,000 over the three-year period from 2022 to 2024. In the second year, 2023, operating cash flow came in at ¥7.1 billion on a single-year basis and ¥14.6 billion on