Star Micronics : Financial Results for Fiscal 12/2022(2MB)
Financial Results for the FY12/2022
Overview of Consolidated Financial Results and
Report on Progress under First Medium-Term Management Plan
https://www.star-m.jp Code 7718
February 9, 2023
The projections in this document are based on information available at the time of release of this report and certain assumptions the Company considers reasonable.
The Company does not promise that these projections will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from projections due to a variety of factors.
Contents
Financial Results for FY12/2022
2
Report on Progress under First Medium-Term Management Plan
"Building a Foundation for Change"
18
Financial Results for FY12/2022
Substantial Increases in Sales and Profits
Year on Year
■ Net Sales
¥87.36
billion 35.7%
up YoY
■ Operating Income
¥13.92
billion
087.8%
up YoY
■ Ordinary Income
¥14.19
billion
082.2%
up
YoY
■ Net Income Attributable
¥10.29
billion
079.4 % up YoY
to Owners of Parent
Sales of the mainstay Machine Tools Segment jumped significantly in both overseas and domestic markets. Furthermore, thanks to the yen's depreciation, sales and profits increased substantially.
Net highs.sales and net income attributable to owners of parent reached record
Consolidated Operating Results
(Millions of Yen)
FY12/2021
FY12/2022
Actual
Actual
Amount
Income Ratio
Amount
Income Ratio
Change
(
％)
(
％)
(
％)
Sales
Special Products
15,569
17,959
15.3
Machine Tools
48,790
69,408
42.3
Total
64,360
87,368
35.7
Operating Income
Special Products
2,282
14.7
3,754
20.9
64.5
Machine Tools
6,857
14.1
12,248
17.6
78.6
Eliminations or Corporate
(1,725)
(2,077)
Total
7,415
11.5
13,925
15.9
87.8
Ordinary Income
7,795
12.1
14,199
16.3
82.2
Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent
5,740
8.9
10,298
11.8
79.4
ROE（ ％）
10.4
15.4
Cash Dividends Applicable to the Year
¥58
¥70
*
*Included a special dividend of ¥10 per share
US
＄
¥109.80
EUR
¥129.88
GBP
¥151.07
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Star Micronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:42:19 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.
Sales 2022
86 000 M
654 M
654 M
Net income 2022
9 100 M
69,2 M
69,2 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,08x
Yield 2022
4,15%
Capitalization
63 549 M
484 M
484 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,74x
Nbr of Employees
1 517
Free-Float
84,6%
Chart STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
1 687,00 JPY
Average target price
1 925,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
14,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.