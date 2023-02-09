Advanced search
    7718   JP3399000003

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.

(7718)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-09 am EST
1700.00 JPY   +0.77%
01:43aStar Micronics : Financial Results for Fiscal 12/2022(2MB)
PU
01/31Star Micronics launches mUnite range of Tablet Stands and CD4 Series of Cash Drawers
AQ
01/09Star Micronics extends tablet stand line
AQ
Star Micronics : Financial Results for Fiscal 12/2022(2MB)

02/09/2023 | 01:43am EST
Financial Results for the FY12/2022

Overview of Consolidated Financial Results and

Report on Progress under First Medium-Term Management Plan

https://www.star-m.jp Code 7718

February 9, 2023

  • The projections in this document are based on information available at the time of release of this report and certain assumptions the Company considers reasonable.
  • The Company does not promise that these projections will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from projections due to a variety of factors.

Contents

Financial Results for FY12/2022

2

Report on Progress under First Medium-Term Management Plan

"Building a Foundation for Change"

18

Financial Results for FY12/2022

2

Overview of the FY2022

Substantial Increases in Sales and Profits

Year on Year

Net Sales

¥87.36

billion 35.7%

up YoY

Operating Income

¥13.92

billion 087.8%

up YoY

Ordinary Income

¥14.19

billion 082.2%

up YoY

Net Income Attributable

¥10.29

billion 079.4% up YoY

to Owners of Parent

  • Sales of the mainstay Machine Tools Segment jumped significantly in both overseas and domestic markets. Furthermore, thanks to the yen's depreciation, sales and profits increased substantially.
  • Nethighs.sales and net income attributable to owners of parent reached record

3

Consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of Yen)

FY12/2021

FY12/2022

Actual

Actual

Amount

Income Ratio

Amount

Income Ratio

Change

()

()

()

Sales

Special Products

15,569

17,959

15.3

Machine Tools

48,790

69,408

42.3

Total

64,360

87,368

35.7

Operating Income

Special Products

2,282

14.7

3,754

20.9

64.5

Machine Tools

6,857

14.1

12,248

17.6

78.6

Eliminations or Corporate

(1,725)

(2,077)

Total

7,415

11.5

13,925

15.9

87.8

Ordinary Income

7,795

12.1

14,199

16.3

82.2

Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent

5,740

8.9

10,298

11.8

79.4

ROE（ ％）

10.4

15.4

Cash Dividends Applicable to the Year

¥58

¥70*

*Included a special dividend of ¥10 per share

Exchange

Rate

US

¥109.80

EUR

¥129.88

GBP

¥151.07

¥131.45

¥138.05

¥161.93

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Star Micronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:42:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
