Star Micronics : Financial Results for the FY2023 First Quarter(875KB)
Financial Results for the FY2023 First Quarter
■ Overview of the FY2023 First Quarter
P.2
■ Consolidated Operating Results
P.3
■ Quarterly Information(Net Sales)
P.4
■ Segment Overview
Special Products
P.5
Machine Tools
P.6
Reference
■ Trends in Quarterly Machine Tool Orders
P.8
■ Business Segments and Products
P.9
Overview of the FY2023 First Quarter
Substantial Increases in
Sales and Profits Year on Year
■ Net Sales
¥21.11
billion
020.4% up YoY
■ Operating Income
¥4.10
billion
170.2%
up YoY
■ Ordinary Income
¥4.32
billion
165.3%
up YoY
■ Net Income Attributable
¥3.17
billion
073.7%
up YoY
to Owners of Parent
Sales and profits increased substantially in Special Product Segment due to the easing of delays in the supply of products that had arisen throughout the previous fiscal year.
Sales of Group's mainstay Machine Tools Segment increased due to the steady sales of backlog orders mostly in the U.S. and European markets from the previous fiscal year, and operating income jumped.
Consolidated Operating Results
(Millions of Yen)
FY12/2022
FY12/2023
Change
1Q Actual
2Q Actual
3Q Actual
4Q Actual
1Q Actual
(% )
Income
Income
Income
Income
Income
YoY
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
(
％)
(
％)
(
％)
(
％)
(
％)
Sales
Special Products
3,643
4,318
3,955
6,041
4,822
32.4
Machine Tools
13,896
17,393
18,449
19,668
16,294
17.3
Total
17,539
21,712
22,405
25,710
21,116
20.4
Operating Income
Special Products
689
18.9
833
19.3
613
15.5
1,617
26.8
1,227
25.5
77.9
Machine Tools
2,197
15.8
2,945
16.9
3,469
18.8
3,635
18.5
3,405
20.9
55.0
Eliminations or Corporate
(474)
(469)
(519)
(614)
(526)
Total
2,412
13.8
3,309
15.2
3,564
15.9
4,638
18.0
4,106
19.4
70.2
Ordinary Income
2,615
14.9
3,355
15.5
3,247
14.5
4,979
19.4
4,324
20.5
65.3
Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent
1,827
10.4
2,381
11.0
2,363
10.5
3,725
14.5
3,174
15.0
73.7
US
＄
¥116.21
¥132.32
Exchange Rate
EUR
¥130.40
¥142.07
GBP
¥155.95
¥160.85
Quarterly Information (Net Sales)
Net Sales
Special Products
Machine Tools
(Millions of Yen)
25,710
25,000
21,712
22,405
21,116
20,000
18,712
17,717
17,539
15,000
15,138
19,668
12,791
17,393
18,449
16,294
13,183
15,134
13,896
10,000
11,304
9,168
5,000
6,041
3,623
3,833
4,533
3,578
3,643
4,318
3,955
4,822
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
FY12/2021
FY12/2022
FY12/2023
All news about STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.
Sales 2023
77 000 M
572 M
572 M
Net income 2023
7 500 M
55,7 M
55,7 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
8,79x
Yield 2023
3,38%
Capitalization
66 876 M
497 M
497 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,82x
Nbr of Employees
1 662
Free-Float
84,6%
