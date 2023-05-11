Advanced search
STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.

(7718)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
1766.00 JPY   -0.45%
Star Micronics : Financial Results for the FY2023 First Quarter(875KB)

05/11/2023
Financial Results for the FY2023

First Quarter

https://www.star-m.jp Code 7718

May 11, 2023

Contents

Financial Results for the FY2023 First Quarter

 ■ Overview of the FY2023 First Quarter

P.2

 ■ Consolidated Operating Results

P.3

 ■ Quarterly Information(Net Sales)

P.4

 ■ Segment Overview

Special Products

P.5

Machine Tools

P.6

Reference

 ■ Trends in Quarterly Machine Tool Orders

P.8

 ■ Business Segments and Products

P.9

1

Overview of the FY2023 First Quarter

Substantial Increases in

Sales and Profits Year on Year

Net Sales

¥21.11

billion 020.4% up YoY

Operating Income

¥4.10

billion 170.2%

up YoY

Ordinary Income

¥4.32

billion 165.3%

up YoY

Net Income Attributable

¥3.17

billion 073.7%

up YoY

to Owners of Parent

  • Sales and profits increased substantially in Special Product Segment due to the easing of delays in the supply of products that had arisen throughout the previous fiscal year.
  • Sales of Group's mainstay Machine Tools Segment increased due to the steady sales of backlog orders mostly in the U.S. and European markets from the previous fiscal year, and operating income jumped.

2

Consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of Yen)

FY12/2022

FY12/2023

Change

1Q Actual

2Q Actual

3Q Actual

4Q Actual

1Q Actual

(% )

Income

Income

Income

Income

Income

YoY

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

()

()

()

()

()

Sales

Special Products

3,643

4,318

3,955

6,041

4,822

32.4

Machine Tools

13,896

17,393

18,449

19,668

16,294

17.3

Total

17,539

21,712

22,405

25,710

21,116

20.4

Operating Income

Special Products

689

18.9

833

19.3

613

15.5

1,617

26.8

1,227

25.5

77.9

Machine Tools

2,197

15.8

2,945

16.9

3,469

18.8

3,635

18.5

3,405

20.9

55.0

Eliminations or Corporate

(474)

(469)

(519)

(614)

(526)

Total

2,412

13.8

3,309

15.2

3,564

15.9

4,638

18.0

4,106

19.4

70.2

Ordinary Income

2,615

14.9

3,355

15.5

3,247

14.5

4,979

19.4

4,324

20.5

65.3

Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent

1,827

10.4

2,381

11.0

2,363

10.5

3,725

14.5

3,174

15.0

73.7

US

¥116.21

¥132.32

Exchange Rate

EUR

¥130.40

¥142.07

GBP

¥155.95

¥160.85

3

Quarterly Information (Net Sales)

Net Sales

Special Products

Machine Tools

(Millions of Yen)

25,710

25,000

21,712

22,405

21,116

20,000

18,712

17,717

17,539

15,000

15,138

19,668

12,791

17,393

18,449

16,294

13,183

15,134

13,896

10,000

11,304

9,168

5,000

0

6,041

3,623

3,833

4,533

3,578

3,643

4,318

3,955

4,822

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FY12/2021

FY12/2022

FY12/2023

4

Disclaimer

Star Micronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 06:04:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
