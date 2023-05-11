Star Micronics : Fiscal 2023 First-quarter Consolidated Earnings Report(1,309KB)

These financial statements have been prepared for reference in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan.

1. Qualitative Information regarding Quarterly Consolidated Business Performance

(1) Explanation of Consolidated Operating Results

During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, conditions surrounding the global economy remained shrouded in uncertainty, despite a modest economic recovery. Amid the surge in resource prices and historic levels of inflation, the central banks of various countries have taken steps to raise interest rates in an effort to curb inflation. Concerns surrounding an economic recession are also continuing to mount owing to the incidence of financial system instability in the U.S. and Europe.

In each of the major markets in which the Star Micronics Group operates, demand for POS printers was generally weak. In addition, demand for the Group's mainstay machine tools in overseas markets, which had previously remained high, stalled with little or no forward momentum. Exacerbating these difficult trends, demand in Japan also failed to recover.

Under these circumstances, the Star Micronics Group reported sales of ¥21,116 million for the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, up 20.4% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The increase was largely due to an upswing in sales of machine tools in the U.S. and European markets. From a profit perspective, operating income climbed 70.2%, to ¥4,106 million due in large part to higher sales. Ordinary income increased 65.3%, to ¥4,324 million. Net income attributable to owners of parent grew 73.7%, to ¥3,174 million.

(Special Products)

In POS printers, mPOS demand, which had previously remained robust, stalled in the period under review. Despite this sluggish demand, sales increased. In addition to the easing of delays in the supply of products that had arisen due to difficulties in procuring components and parts as well as disruptions to logistics throughout the previous fiscal year, this upswing in sales largely reflects the impact of the yen's depreciation. Looking at trends by geographic region, sales in the U.S. and European markets grew substantially. This is mainly attributable to the successful steps taken to ensure the supply of products to meet demand. In contrast, results in Japan decreased on the back of weak sales.

Accounting for these factors, sales and profits increased substantially. In specific terms, sales grew 32.4% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥4,822 million. Operating income jumped 77.9% year on year, to ¥1,227 million.

(Machine Tools)

Sales of CNC automatic lathes increased. Amid the overall impact of the yen's depreciation, this growth in sales was mainly due to the steady filling of backlog orders mostly in the U.S. and European markets from the previous fiscal year. By geographic region, sales increased significantly centered mainly on medical- and automotive-related products in the U.S. and European markets, respectively. Meanwhile, sales decreased substantially in the Asian market. This was largely attributable to weak sales of automotive-related products on the back of the continued cautious approach toward capital investment in China over the latter half of the previous fiscal year. On the domestic front, sales decreased due to lack of momentum outside of the mainstay automotive sector.

Accounting for each of the aforementioned factors, sales increased 17.3% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥16,294 million. Operating income boosted 55.0%, to ¥3,405 million.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets as the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review stood at ¥97,387 million, a decrease ¥2,151 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Despite an increase in inventories, this was mainly due to the decline in cash and deposits and trade notes and accounts receivable. Total liabilities came to ¥22,050 million, a decrease of ¥4,399 million compared with the previous fiscal year-end. This largely reflected the decline in electronically recorded obligations and income taxes payable. Total net assets increased ¥2,248 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥75,337 million. This was in large part due to the increase in retained earnings and foreign currency translation adjustments.

Explanation of the Consolidated Earnings Projections and Other Forecasts

Earnings projections remain unchanged from the projections announced on February 9, 2023.

