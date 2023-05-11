Advanced search
    7718   JP3399000003

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.

(7718)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
1766.00 JPY   -0.45%
Star Micronics : Financial Results for the FY2023 First Quarter(875KB)
PU
Star Micronics : Fiscal 2023 First-quarter Consolidated Earnings Report(1,309KB)
PU
Star Micronics Closes Issuance of Restricted Stock Compensation
MT
Star Micronics : Fiscal 2023 First-quarter Consolidated Earnings Report(1,309KB)

05/11/2023 | 02:05am EDT
May 11, 2023

Fiscal 2023 First-quarter Consolidated Earnings ReportJapanese GAAP

These financial statements have been prepared for reference in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan.

Company name: Star Micronics Co., Ltd.

Stock listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code: 7718

URL https://www.star-m.jp

Representative Director: Mamoru Sato, President and CEO

Inquiries: Seigo Sato, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, General Administration Headquarters

TEL: 054 -263-1111

Scheduled release of Fiscal 2023 First-quarter Business Report: May 12, 2023

Scheduled payment of dividends: -

Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials for quarterly earnings report: Yes

Quarterly earnings presentation: None

(Figures less than one million are rounded down)

1. Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 (From January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

Percentages represent changes over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year

Net Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to

Owners of Parent

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

FY 2023 First Quarter

21,116

20.4

4,106

70.2

4,324

65.3

3,174

73.7

FY 2022 First Quarter

17,539

37.1

2,412

112.2

2,615

112.5

1,827

84.4

(Note) Comprehensive income FY 2023 First Quarter ¥3,744 million1.9% FY 2022 First Quarter ¥3,673 million40.3%

Net Income

Diluted Net Income

Per Share

Per Share

(¥)

(¥)

FY 2023 First Quarter

84.21

83.96

FY 2022 First Quarter

47.42

47.17

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

(¥ million)

(¥ million)

%

As of March 31, 2023

97,387

75,337

76.9

As of December 31, 2022

99,538

73,088

73.0

Reference: Shareholders' Equity

As of March 31, 2023 ¥74,926 million As of December 31, 2022 ¥72,628 million

2. Dividends

Dividends Per Share

1Q end

2Q end

3Q end

Year-end

Full Year

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

(¥)

FY 2022

30.00

40.00

70.00

FY 2023

FY 2023(projected)

30.00

30.00

60.00

(Note) Changes to the latest dividend forecast announced: None

Breakdown of Year-End Dividends in FY2022 Ordinary dividend ¥30.00 Special dividend ¥10.00

3. Consolidated Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2023From January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023)

(Percentages represent changes over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Net Income

Net

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Attributable to

Income

Owners of Parent

Per Share

million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥ million)

%

(¥)

Interim term

41,900

6.7

6,400

11.8

6,600

10.5

5,000

18.8

133.34

Full Year

79,500

(9.0)

10,500

(24.6)

10,800

(23.9)

8,100

(21.3)

218.58

(Note) Changes to the latest consolidated results forecast announced: None

*Note

(1) Significant changes in subsidiaries during the

period under review (changes

in certain specified subsidiaries

resulting in revised scope of consolidation): None

New company: (Company name)

, Excluded company:

(Company name)

  1. Adoption of special accounting treatment used in preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, estimates and restatement or corrections
    1. Changes associated with revised accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes other than those in (i) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  4. Number of shares issued and outstanding (Common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued and outstanding at period-end (Including treasury stock)

As of March 31, 2023

42,465,134 shares

As of December 31, 2022

42,465,134 shares

(ii) Number of treasury stock at period-end

As of March 31, 2023

4,766,204 shares

As of December 31, 2022

4,809,548 shares

(iii) Average number of outstanding shares (During the three months)

As of March 31, 2023

37,698,930 shares

As of March 31, 2022

38,550,241 shares

  • This quarterly earnings report is not subject to quarterly reviews.
  • Regarding the appropriate use of earnings projections and other noteworthy matters

The above projections are based on information available at the time of release of this report and certain assumptions the Company considers reasonable. The Company does not promise that these projections will be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from projections due to a variety of factors. For information regarding the assumptions and other matters related to earnings projections in this report, refer to "(3) Explanation of the Consolidated Earnings Projections and Other Forecasts" under "1. Qualitative Information regarding Quarterly Consolidated Business Performance" on page 2.

○ (Attached Documents) Index

1. Qualitative Information regarding Quarterly Consolidated Business Performance

2

(1)

Explanation of Consolidated Operating Results

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position

2

(3)

Explanation of the Consolidated Earnings Projections and Other Forecasts

2

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

3

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

3

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

5

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

7

(Note on Going Concern Assumption)

7

(Note on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity Accounts)

7

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

7

1

1. Qualitative Information regarding Quarterly Consolidated Business Performance

(1) Explanation of Consolidated Operating Results

During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, conditions surrounding the global economy remained shrouded in uncertainty, despite a modest economic recovery. Amid the surge in resource prices and historic levels of inflation, the central banks of various countries have taken steps to raise interest rates in an effort to curb inflation. Concerns surrounding an economic recession are also continuing to mount owing to the incidence of financial system instability in the U.S. and Europe.

In each of the major markets in which the Star Micronics Group operates, demand for POS printers was generally weak. In addition, demand for the Group's mainstay machine tools in overseas markets, which had previously remained high, stalled with little or no forward momentum. Exacerbating these difficult trends, demand in Japan also failed to recover.

Under these circumstances, the Star Micronics Group reported sales of ¥21,116 million for the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, up 20.4% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The increase was largely due to an upswing in sales of machine tools in the U.S. and European markets. From a profit perspective, operating income climbed 70.2%, to ¥4,106 million due in large part to higher sales. Ordinary income increased 65.3%, to ¥4,324 million. Net income attributable to owners of parent grew 73.7%, to ¥3,174 million.

(Special Products)

In POS printers, mPOS demand, which had previously remained robust, stalled in the period under review. Despite this sluggish demand, sales increased. In addition to the easing of delays in the supply of products that had arisen due to difficulties in procuring components and parts as well as disruptions to logistics throughout the previous fiscal year, this upswing in sales largely reflects the impact of the yen's depreciation. Looking at trends by geographic region, sales in the U.S. and European markets grew substantially. This is mainly attributable to the successful steps taken to ensure the supply of products to meet demand. In contrast, results in Japan decreased on the back of weak sales.

Accounting for these factors, sales and profits increased substantially. In specific terms, sales grew 32.4% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥4,822 million. Operating income jumped 77.9% year on year, to ¥1,227 million.

(Machine Tools)

Sales of CNC automatic lathes increased. Amid the overall impact of the yen's depreciation, this growth in sales was mainly due to the steady filling of backlog orders mostly in the U.S. and European markets from the previous fiscal year. By geographic region, sales increased significantly centered mainly on medical- and automotive-related products in the U.S. and European markets, respectively. Meanwhile, sales decreased substantially in the Asian market. This was largely attributable to weak sales of automotive-related products on the back of the continued cautious approach toward capital investment in China over the latter half of the previous fiscal year. On the domestic front, sales decreased due to lack of momentum outside of the mainstay automotive sector.

Accounting for each of the aforementioned factors, sales increased 17.3% compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to ¥16,294 million. Operating income boosted 55.0%, to ¥3,405 million.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets as the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review stood at ¥97,387 million, a decrease ¥2,151 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Despite an increase in inventories, this was mainly due to the decline in cash and deposits and trade notes and accounts receivable. Total liabilities came to ¥22,050 million, a decrease of ¥4,399 million compared with the previous fiscal year-end. This largely reflected the decline in electronically recorded obligations and income taxes payable. Total net assets increased ¥2,248 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, to ¥75,337 million. This was in large part due to the increase in retained earnings and foreign currency translation adjustments.

  1. Explanation of the Consolidated Earnings Projections and Other Forecasts
    Earnings projections remain unchanged from the projections announced on February 9, 2023.

2

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unit: Thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

30,069,164

26,799,923

Trade notes and accounts receivable

22,749,935

21,547,554

Securities

34,278

2,297

Merchandise and finished goods

14,361,778

17,064,881

Work in process

6,578,912

6,336,183

Raw materials and supplies

4,146,484

4,295,725

Other

2,264,776

1,823,512

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(132,608)

(151,514)

Total current assets

80,072,720

77,718,563

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

7,384,989

7,300,318

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

3,332,228

3,348,500

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

1,350,231

1,290,836

Land

2,008,241

2,017,233

Lease assets, net

61,195

55,030

Construction in progress

215,439

220,330

Other, net

1,344,130

1,353,244

Total property, plant and equipment

15,696,456

15,585,495

Intangible assets

Other

445,331

417,352

Total intangible assets

445,331

417,352

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,131,830

1,196,885

Deferred tax assets

425,428

503,675

Net defined benefit asset

1,299,938

1,506,019

Other

466,926

459,614

Total investments and other assets

3,324,123

3,666,195

Total non-current assets

19,465,910

19,669,043

Total assets

99,538,631

97,387,607

3

Disclaimer

Star Micronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 06:04:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer