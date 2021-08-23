Log in
Star Micronics : Notice Regarding Repurchase and Retirement of Own Shares

08/23/2021
August 23, 2021

Notice Regarding Repurchase and Retirement of Own Shares

(Repurchase of Own Shares pursuant to Provisions of Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and Retirement of Own Shares pursuant to Article 178 of the same Act)

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. ("the Company") resolved, at its Board of Directors' meeting held on August 23, 2021, to repurchase its own shares, pursuant to the provision of the Company's Articles of Incorporation in accordance with the provision of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act as well as to retire its own shares pursuant to Article 178 of the same Act.

Brief details are presented as follows.

1. Reason for Repurchase and Retirement

The Company decided to repurchase and retirement of its own shares in order to implement flexible capital policies that meet the changes in the business environment while at the same time improving capital efficiency and upgrading and expanding the return of profits to shareholders.

2. Matters regarding Repurchase

(1)

Class of Shares to be Repurchased

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Total Number of Shares which

Up to 1,000,000 shares

may be Repurchased

(2.49% of the total issued shares (excluding treasury

stock))

(3)

Total Repurchase Price of Shares

Up to ¥1.7 billion

(4)

Repurchase Period

From August 24, 2021 to October 29, 2021

(5)

Repurchase Method

Market purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

3. Matters regarding Retirement

  1. Class of Shares to be Retired
  2. Total Number of Shares to be Retired
  3. Scheduled Retirement Date

Common stock of the Company

All the common stock acquired in accordance with section 2 above.

November 5, 2021

(Reference) Status of Treasury Stock as of July 31, 2021

Total Issued Shares (Excluding Treasury Stock):

40,154,291 shares

Number of Treasury Stock:

4,937,043 shares

# # #

Disclaimer

Star Micronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 04:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
