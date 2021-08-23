Star Micronics : Notice Regarding Repurchase and Retirement of Own Shares

August 23, 2021

Notice Regarding Repurchase and Retirement of Own Shares

(Repurchase of Own Shares pursuant to Provisions of Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and Retirement of Own Shares pursuant to Article 178 of the same Act)

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. ("the Company") resolved, at its Board of Directors' meeting held on August 23, 2021, to repurchase its own shares, pursuant to the provision of the Company's Articles of Incorporation in accordance with the provision of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act as well as to retire its own shares pursuant to Article 178 of the same Act.

Brief details are presented as follows.

1. Reason for Repurchase and Retirement

The Company decided to repurchase and retirement of its own shares in order to implement flexible capital policies that meet the changes in the business environment while at the same time improving capital efficiency and upgrading and expanding the return of profits to shareholders.

2. Matters regarding Repurchase