Star Micronics : Notice Regarding Repurchase and Retirement of Own Shares
August 23, 2021
Notice Regarding Repurchase and Retirement of Own Shares
(Repurchase of Own Shares pursuant to Provisions of Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act and Retirement of Own Shares pursuant to Article 178 of the same Act)
STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. ("the Company") resolved, at its Board of Directors' meeting held on August 23, 2021, to repurchase its own shares, pursuant to the provision of the Company's Articles of Incorporation in accordance with the provision of Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act as well as to retire its own shares pursuant to Article 178 of the same Act.
Brief details are presented as follows.
1. Reason for Repurchase and Retirement
The Company decided to repurchase and retirement of its own shares in order to implement flexible capital policies that meet the changes in the business environment while at the same time improving capital efficiency and upgrading and expanding the return of profits to shareholders.
2. Matters regarding Repurchase
(1)
Class of Shares to be Repurchased
Common stock of the Company
(2)
Total Number of Shares which
Up to 1,000,000 shares
may be Repurchased
(2.49% of the total issued shares (excluding treasury
stock))
(3)
Total Repurchase Price of Shares
Up to ¥1.7 billion
(4)
Repurchase Period
From August 24, 2021 to October 29, 2021
(5)
Repurchase Method
Market purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange
3. Matters regarding Retirement
Class of Shares to be Retired
Total Number of Shares to be Retired
Scheduled Retirement Date
Common stock of the Company
All the common stock acquired in accordance with section 2 above.
November 5, 2021
(Reference) Status of Treasury Stock as of July 31, 2021
