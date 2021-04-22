Log in
    7718   JP3399000003

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD.

(7718)
  Report
Star Micronics : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation

04/22/2021 | 02:02am EDT
April 22, 2021

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. ("the Company") hereby announces that the payment related to the disposal of treasury stock as Restricted Stock Compensation has been completed today as outlined below, based on a resolution at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on March 25, 2021. For further information, please refer to the "Notice Regarding the Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation" announced on March 25, 2021.

Overview of Disposal

  1. Class and number of shares subject to Disposal
    34,500 shares of the Company's common stock
  2. Disposal price ¥1,622 per share
  3. Total amount of Disposal ¥55,959,000
  4. Recipients of shares subject to Disposal and number thereof; number of shares subject to Disposal
    Directors of the Company (excluding Directors who serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members and Outside Directors): 3 Directors, 27,700 shares
    Executive Officers of the Company who do not serve as Directors: 4 Executive Officers, 6,800 shares
  5. Disposal date April 22, 2021

Disclaimer

Star Micronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
