Star Micronics : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation

April 22, 2021

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for the Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. ("the Company") hereby announces that the payment related to the disposal of treasury stock as Restricted Stock Compensation has been completed today as outlined below, based on a resolution at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on March 25, 2021. For further information, please refer to the "Notice Regarding the Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation" announced on March 25, 2021.

Overview of Disposal