Star Navigation Announces Results of Annual and Special General Meeting

Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2021) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual and Special General Meeting of shareholders was held on July 7, 2021.

The meeting was held virtually, without the physical presence of its shareholders, in accordance with measures adopted by the Company as part of the fight against COVID-19. All resolutions submitted to the shareholders were passed. Details of those resolutions can be found on SEDAR.

The following directors were elected:

Gurdip Panaich, Anoop Brar, Dr. Darren Milne, Ms. Pawandeep Athwal, Amir Bhatti and Karl Reichert.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. has developed its proprietary, In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. The System's real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star's M.M.I. Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide. These displays are found on aircraft and simulators, from P-3 Orion and C-130 aircraft, to Sikorsky and Agusta Westland helicopters, as examples.

