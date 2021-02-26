Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. Announces Court Approval of Notice of Intent to Make a Proposal

Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2021) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that upon application by the Proposal trustee, A. Farber & Partners, the Honourable Mr. Justice Cavanagh of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has approved the Company's formal Proposal to its Creditors to settle outstanding debts as existed on the date of December 11, 2019. The Company has already put the trustee in funds to satisfy the financial terms of the proposal. The Proposal Trustee will proceed to implement the Proposal in the ordinary course.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS ®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S.® and of the STAR-ISAMM / STAR-LSAMM™ Systems. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star's M.M.I. Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide. These displays are found on aircraft and simulators, from the C-130 aircraft, to Sikorsky and Agusta Westland helicopters, as examples.

