  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S3O   CA8551571034

STAR NAVIGATION SYSTEMS GROUP LTD.

(S3O)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Star Receives Airbus A320-200 Operational STC for Star-A.D.S

07/06/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the fully operational Supplemental Type Certificate ("STC") from Transport Canada ("TC") for the Star-A.D.S system on an Airbus A320-200 aircraft type.

Amir Bhatti, CEO of the Company states, "This is again a testimony that Star has the in-house design capabilities to get approval on an STC from TC and other airworthiness regulators at a fraction of the cost. The approval of this STC also widens the marketability of the Star-A.D.S system to any A320-200 aircraft."

Certain statements contained in this Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "expected", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management or board are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

The risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic are real and substantial but cannot be defined or measured in any meaningful way at this time. Many other factors could cause Star's actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Please visit www.star-navigation.com or contact

Mr. Amir Bhatti, CEO at 1-416-252-2889 #230 or amir.bhatti@star-navigation.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89560


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,11 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net income 2020 -2,60 M -2,08 M -2,08 M
Net Debt 2020 3,21 M 2,57 M 2,57 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,90x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,66 M 7,00 M 6,95 M
EV / Sales 2019 44,7x
EV / Sales 2020 95,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart STAR NAVIGATION SYSTEMS GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amir Bhatti Chief Executive Officer
Randy Koroll Chief Financial Officer
Gurdip Panaich Chairman
Anoop Brar Chief Operating Officer & Director
Darrin T. Milne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAR NAVIGATION SYSTEMS GROUP LTD.-66.07%7
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.24%130 655
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.47%106 174
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION21.16%60 088
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION26.69%53 547
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.09%45 308