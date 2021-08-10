Benson Hill : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill , Inc. (the "Company" or "Benson Hill"), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine, today announced operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"We are pleased with the performance we achieved in the second quarter and first half of 2021," said Matt Crisp, Chief Executive Officer of Benson Hill. "Our teams did a terrific job delivering on the financial and operating objectives we set, with strong revenue growth in the second quarter in both our Ingredients and Fresh business segments. We continue to make significant headway towards scaling the production and commercialization of our innovative soybean feed, ingredient, and specialty cooking oil products. We are excited about the impending harvest of the first commercial plantings of our Ultra-High Protein soybeans, which will expand our soy portfolio to offer our customers and consumers a non-GMO, traceable and more sustainably made protein ingredient for the fast-growing plant-based food market."

"Our top priority is to build mutual trust with our partners and customers, and to deliver innovative products that address significant and rapidly growing market demands," Crisp continued. "By creating a better seed, we can enable the advancement of the food system by aligning interests of consumers and growers, while providing more sustainably made products. To that end, we have strategic initiatives underway to accelerate future crop development, enable our integrated business model for soy and further advance our innovation efforts in yellow pea protein ingredients. We announced the launch of our advanced yellow pea breeding and commercialization program today and our Crop Accelerator is on track to be operational by the end of 2021. These important initiatives and a continuous focus on execution are creating the foundation for our future growth as we become the 'picks and shovels' of the plant-based revolution."

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues were $39.7 million , an increase of $8.7 million , or 28%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. Revenues increased 47% on a normalized basis, excluding $4.0 million in the prior year period from a non-core barley business divested in late 2020.

, an increase of , or 28%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. Revenues increased 47% on a normalized basis, excluding in the prior year period from a non-core barley business divested in late 2020. Gross profit was a loss of $0.1 million in the quarter due to non-recurring costs of $2.8 million . The Company utilized higher cost air transportation from South America to accelerate the delivery of its proprietary seeds, including Ultra-High Protein soybean varieties, for planting in this crop year. Excluding this non-recurring cost, adjusted gross profit was $2.8 million in the quarter or 7.0% of sales.

in the quarter due to non-recurring costs of . The Company utilized higher cost air transportation from to accelerate the delivery of its proprietary seeds, including Ultra-High Protein soybean varieties, for planting in this crop year. Excluding this non-recurring cost, adjusted gross profit was in the quarter or 7.0% of sales. Reported net loss was $27.4 million compared to a loss of $12.7 million in the prior year period.

compared to a loss of in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $15.8 million compared to $8.4 million loss in the prior year period. The results in the quarter were largely in line with expectations.

Ingredients Segment Second Quarter Results

Revenues for the segment were $22.7 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 28%, as compared to the prior year period. Excluding $4.0 million of sales in Q2 2020 from the divested barley operations, Ingredient Segment revenues increased 64%. The performance in the quarter was attributable to the commercialization of the Company's Veri™ cooking oil derived from Benson Hill's proprietary soybean seed with the benefit of omega-9 fatty acids, as well as high protein and lower anti-nutrient soybean meal for the animal feed market and higher average selling prices for conventional yellow pea ingredients.

Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was a loss of $6.4 million, which represents a decrease of $3.9 million as compared to the same period in 2020. The Company incurred $2.8 million of non-recurring seed production costs, including freight, to accelerate the plantings of its Ultra-High Protein soybean seed. In addition, higher average selling prices were more than offset by startup and other operating costs associated with early-stage commercialization of proprietary soybean products. Adjusted EBITDA was also impacted by higher research and development costs, compared to the prior year, associated with products anticipated to be commercialized within this segment. In Q2 2020, the barley operations, divested in October of 2020, contributed $0.6 million in gross profit.

Fresh Segment Second Quarter Results

Revenues for the segment were $16.9 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 39%, compared to $12.2 million in the prior year period. The revenue increase was primarily driven by higher sales volumes of conventional fresh produce, which was partially offset by lower average selling prices. Higher regional and ex-U.S. farm yields led to more supply versus demand, and as a result, lower average selling prices across the industry.

Segment adjusted EBITDA was a profit of $0.2 million, a decline of $0.7 million as compared to the same period in 2020. This decrease was primarily driven by lower average selling prices and higher freight costs, which partially offset higher sales volumes.

Development Update

Benson Hill exceeded its previous target of doubling contracted acres of its proprietary soybean varieties. The Company contracted with partner farmers in the U.S. to grow approximately 70,000 acres in the 2021 crop year versus 30,000 acres in the 2020 crop year, representing an approximately 133% year-over-year growth. These proprietary non-GMO soybean varieties are bred by Benson Hill to be higher in protein, have benefits of omega-9 fatty acids and low anti-nutrients. This year's crop plans include the first commercial plantings of Benson Hill's Ultra-High Protein soybeans, which enables serving the human food ingredients market. Additional proprietary products from this crop year include feed ingredients for aquaculture and swine as well as the specialty cooking oil markets.

Innovation and Technology Initiatives

Yellow Pea Breeding Station and Commercialization Program : Three years ago, Benson Hill began investing in innovation and critical infrastructure to develop improved yellow pea ingredients. Yellow pea has traditionally received little genomic innovation. Today, yellow pea is the fastest-growing source of protein for the rapidly expanding plant-based protein market as well as the pet food and animal feed markets. The Company in 2019 created a comprehensive mapping of the yellow pea genome for its proprietary CropOS® innovation platform, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify promising seed candidates. As an outgrowth of its significant progress in yellow pea genomics since the program's inception, Benson Hill recently launched an advanced yellow pea breeding station and commercialization program to shorten the typical development cycle of new seed varieties. The yellow pea breeding station located in Minot, N.D., is in close proximity to the Company's wholly owned yellow pea operating subsidiary Dakota Ingredients. Benson Hill is working to develop varieties with less off-flavors, potentially limiting the need for additives in plant-based food product formulations, and high protein content to reduce the need for expensive, environmentally intensive processing steps typically required to produce current commodity yellow pea protein ingredients.

Crop Accelerator : Benson Hill's Crop Accelerator is on-track to be operational by the end of 2021. The 47,000 square-foot facility will feature 20,000 square feet of dynamically adaptive Conviron growth houses and chambers, equipped with multi-channel LEDs, additive CO 2 , temperature, humidity and lighting controls. The innovative facility is expected to enable plant breeding to develop varieties significantly faster than traditional breeding methods. The Crop Accelerator is expected to enhance Benson Hill's capabilities to leverage the data science, plant science and food science through its CropOS® technology platform. These unique technologies can accelerate and scale the delivery of novel plant-based food and ingredient options to meet rising global demand.

Consolidated Six Month 2021 Highlights

Revenues were $71.5 million , an increase of $8.9 million , or 14% as compared to the first six months of 2020. Revenues increased 32% excluding $8.5 million in 2020 revenues from the divested barley business.

, an increase of , or 14% as compared to the first six months of 2020. Revenues increased 32% excluding in 2020 revenues from the divested barley business. Gross profit was $0.5 million . Excluding $2.8 million in excess freight costs incurred during the second quarter, gross profit was $3.3 million , 4.7% of sales.

. Excluding in excess freight costs incurred during the second quarter, gross profit was , 4.7% of sales. Reported net loss was $49.8 million compared to a loss of $24.8 million in the first half of 2020.

compared to a loss of in the first half of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $30.6 million compared to a $17.7 million loss in the prior year period.

compared to a loss in the prior year period. Cash and marketable securities were $42.6 million as of June 30, 2021 .

Benson Hill and Star Peak II Business Combination

On May 8, 2021, Benson Hill, Star Peak Corp II ("STPC" or "Star Peak") and STPC II Merger Sub Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of STPC ("Merger Sub"), entered into a merger agreement pursuant to which Benson Hill will be merged with and into Merger Sub, with Benson Hill surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of STPC. The transaction is expected to provide the combined entity New Benson Hill with approximately $625 million of gross proceeds, assuming no redemptions, including a $225 million fully committed PIPE at $10.00 per share. Upon closing, Benson Hill will be deemed the accounting predecessor and the combined entity will be the successor registrant with the SEC, meaning that Benson Hill's consolidated financial statements for previous periods will be disclosed in the New Benson Hill's (formerly STPC's) future periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Following the expected Q3 2021 transaction close, the combined company will have an estimated enterprise value of $1.35 billion and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol BHIL.

Webcast

A webcast of the conference call is available here.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating healthier, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

On May 10, 2021, Benson Hill announced a definitive business combination agreement with Star Peak Corp II (NYSE: STPC). Upon the closing of the business combination, Benson Hill will become publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "BHIL". Additional information about the transaction can be viewed at: https://bensonhill.com/investors/ or https://stpc.starpeakcorp.com/.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands)



June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets (Unaudited)

Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,992 $ 9,743 Marketable securities 29,634 100,334 Accounts receivable, net 22,444 14,271 Inventories, net 12,977 13,040 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,581 3,061 Total current assets 85,628 140,449





Property and equipment, net 52,479 31,624 Right of use asset, net 32,747 34,117 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 23,477 24,083 Other assets 3,975 1,512





Total assets $ 198,306 $ 231,785





June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' deficit (Unaudited)

Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 22,642 $ 16,128 Revolving line of credit 2,970 – Current lease liability 2,029 1,627 Current maturities of long-term debt 7,767 5,466 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,616 12,315 Total current liabilities 51,024 35,536





Long-term debt 21,096 24,344 Long-term lease liability 33,553 33,982 Preferred stock warrant liability 7,960 5,241 Total liabilities 113,633 99,103





Redeemable convertible preferred stock 287,308 287,323





Stockholders' deficit:



Common stock, $0.001 par value, 128,467 and 128,467 shares authorized, 6,515 and 5,798 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 7 6 Additional paid-in capital 1,849 – Accumulated deficit (204,089) (154,322) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (402) (325) Total stockholders' deficit (202,635) (154,641) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' deficit $ 198,306 $ 231,785







Benson Hill, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Information)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020



Revenues $ 39,692 $ 31,028 $ 71,494 $ 62,614 Cost of sales 39,722 26,700 70,955 53,725 Gross profit (30) 4,328 539 8,889









Operating expenses:







Research and development 8,818 7,119 15,945 14,766 Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,761 7,494 29,494 15,463 Total operating expenses 24,579 14,613 45,439 30,229









Loss from operations (24,609) (10,285) (44,900) (21,340)









Other expense (income):







Interest expense, net 2,980 2,305 5,254 3,308 Other (income) expense, net (170) 159 (388) 180 Total other expense (income), net 2,810 2,464 4,866 3,488 Net loss before income tax (27,419) (12,749) (49,766) (24,828) Income tax expense (benefit) – – – – Net loss $ (27,419) $ (12,749) $ (49,766) $ (24,828)





Net loss per common share:

Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (4.34) $ (2.26) $ (8.17) $ (4.44)









Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic and diluted loss per common share 6,323 5,634 6,092 5,597







Benson Hill, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In Thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020



Net loss $ (27,419) $ (12,749) $ (49,766) $ (24,828)









Foreign currency:







Comprehensive income (loss) 70 (1) (1) (243)









Marketable securities:







Comprehensive income (loss) 358 183 271 (109) Adjustment for net (losses) income realized in net loss (300) 178 (347) 170









Total other comprehensive income (loss) 128 360 (77) (182) Total comprehensive loss $ (27,291) $ (12,389) $ (49,843) $ (25,010)







Benson Hill, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit (Unaudited) (In Thousands)



Redeemable Convertible

Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional Paid-In

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Total

Stockholders'

Deficit

Shares Amount Shares Amount







Balance at December 31, 2020 102,899 $ 287,323 5,798 $ 6 $ – $ (154,322) $ (325) $ (154,641) Issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options – – 136 – 85 – – 85 Stock-based compensation expense – – – – 647 – – 647 Other – (15) – – – (1) – (1) Comprehensive loss – – – – – (22,347) (205) (22,552) Balance at March 31, 2021 102,899 $ 287,308 5,934 $ 6 $732 $ (176,670) $ (530) $ (176,462)

















Issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options – – 581 1 408 – – 409 Stock-based compensation expense – – – – 709 – – 709 Comprehensive loss – – – – – (27,419) 128 (27,291) Balance at June 30, 2021 102,899 $ 287,308 6,515 $ 7 $1,849 $ (204,089) $ (402) $ (202,635)







Benson Hill, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In Thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020 Operating activities

Net loss $ (49,766) $ (24,828) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 5,430 3,029 Share-based compensation expense 1,356 504 Bad debt expense – 95 Remeasurement of preferred stock warrant 2,719 879 Amortization related to financing activities 805 1,818 Other 149 139 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable (8,173) (5,793) Inventories 63 948 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,520) (6,034) Accounts payable 3,799 5,061 Accrued expenses 881 1,654 Net cash used in operating activities (47,257) (22,528)





Investing activities



Purchases of marketable securities (81,604) – Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 2,050 2,500 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 150,006 5,648 Payments for acquisitions of property and equipment (21,128) (5,142) Net cash provided by investing activities 49,324 3,006





Financing activities



Principal payments on debt (1,794) (1,018) Proceeds from issuance of debt – 24,143 Borrowing under revolving line of credit 14,451 13,683 Repayments under revolving line of credit (11,481) (13,928) Repayments of financing lease obligations (165) (50) Payment of deferred offering costs (322) – Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants 494 37 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,183 22,867





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1) (243)





Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,249 3,102 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 9,743 2,616 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12,992 $ 5,718





Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information



Cash paid for taxes $ – $ – Cash paid for interest $ 2,990 $ 1,286





Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities



Issuance of preferred stock warrants $ – $ 4,580 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 2,995 $ 1,001 Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 2,139 $ – Financing leases $ – $ 33,523







Segment Revenues



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues







Ingredients $ 22,724 $ 17,819 $ 36,919 $ 29,554 Fresh 16,906 12,174 34,470 31,945 Unallocated and Other 62 1,035 105 1,115 Total Revenues $ 39,692 $ 31,028 $ 71,494 $ 62,614







Segment Profit



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA







Ingredients $ (6,409) $ (2,557) $ (13,197) $ (4,625) Fresh 165 895 (172) 2,473 Unallocated and Other (9,530) (6,715) (17,252) (15,596) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,774) $ (8,377) $ (30,621) $ (17,748)









Adjustments to reconcile Consolidated Loss from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated loss from operations $ (24,609) $ (10,285) $ (44,900) $ (21,340) Depreciation and amortization 2,839 1,632 5,430 3,029 Stock-based compensation 709 217 1,356 504 Non-recurring public company readiness costs 1,955 — 4,161 — South America seed production costs 2,805 — 2,805 — Other nonrecurring costs, including acquisition costs 527 59 527 59 Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,774) $ (8,377) $ (30,621) $ (17,748)

