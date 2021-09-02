Star Peak Corp II : and Benson Hill Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and September 28, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination

All owners of STPC common stock as of August 9, 2021 are encouraged to vote their shares FOR the transaction

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE: STPC) (“Star Peak”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company in the sustainability space, and Benson Hill, Inc. (“Benson Hill”), a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting edge seed to food and ingredient innovation engine, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared effective Star Peak’s registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-256161) relating to the previously announced merger of Star Peak and Benson Hill.

Star Peak will mail stockholders as of August 9, 2021 (the “Record Date”) the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting of Star Peak Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”), to be held on September 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Stockholders will have until September 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET to vote. Voting is easy and can be done in one of three ways: online, via telephone or by mail. All Star Peak stockholders as of the Record Date are encouraged to vote for the transaction.

“We are excited to enter the final phase of our merger process and deliver on the upside potential of our cutting-edge technology and a unique go-to-market business model,” said Matt Crisp, Chief Executive Officer of Benson Hill. “Since announcing the transaction with Star Peak in May, we’ve continued to take bold steps to deliver on our strategic, operating and financial objectives. The momentum we are building establishes a solid foundation for our continued growth through our innovations in the seed to create food, feed and ingredients we provide as the ‘picks and shovels’ of the plant-based revolution.”

Mike Morgan, Chairman of Star Peak, commented, “Today marks another step forward to completing our transaction with Benson Hill. The Benson Hill team’s progress over the past few months, accelerating its future crop development, advancing its innovation efforts and delivering strong operating and financial results, validates our excitement for this combination. We continue to believe Benson Hill to be a category defining and market leading business capable of driving significant shareholder value.”

Details of the Special Meeting

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination between Star Peak and Benson Hill, among other items, is scheduled for September 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Holders of Star Peak common stock as of the close of business on the Record Date may vote at or before the virtual Special Meeting and are encouraged to vote before 11:59 p.m. ET on September 27, 2021.

Star Peak has filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting and will mail the proxy statement/prospectus to stockholders who owned Star Peak common stock as of the Record Date.

Star Peak stockholders can exercise their votes online, via telephone or by mail. More information on how to vote can be found at https://stpc.starpeakcorp.com/vote. Star Peak stockholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact Star Peak’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, toll-free at (203) 658-9400 or email Morrow Sodali at STPC@investor.morrowsodali.com.

If certain of the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate the business combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

Recent Benson Hill Business Highlights

As previously disclosed, Benson Hill has made significant progress executing against its strategic and financial objectives, including:

Generating Q2 2021 normalized 1 revenues of $39.7 million, an increase of $12.7 million, or 47% compared to Q2 2020;

revenues of $39.7 million, an increase of $12.7 million, or 47% compared to Q2 2020; Delivering Q2 2021 normalized 1 Ingredients segment revenues of $22.7 million, an increase of $8.9 million, or 64% compared to Q2 2020;

Ingredients segment revenues of $22.7 million, an increase of $8.9 million, or 64% compared to Q2 2020; Contracting approximately 70,000 acres with partner farmers in the U.S. to grow Benson Hill’s proprietary soybean crops, representing 133% year-over-year growth, compared to 30,000 acres in 2020 crop year;

Launching an advanced yellow pea breeding and commercialization program to shorten the typical development cycle of new seed varieties;

Remaining on track to open its Crop Accelerator by the end of 2021, which is expected to enable plant breeding to develop varieties significantly faster than traditional breeding methods.

1 In late 2020, Benson Hill sold a non-core barley business which generated Q2 2020 revenues of $4 million.

About Star Peak Corp II

Led by an experienced management team that has a long history of partnering with high-quality companies across the sustainability, energy infrastructure, renewables and technology landscape – and sponsored by Star Peak Sponsor II LLC, a group comprised of Michael C. Morgan and members of Magnetar Capital, Star Peak Corp II is a special purpose acquisition company created to identify and merge with a market-leading business well-positioned to capitalize on trends in sustainability and emissions reduction. For more information about Star Peak Corp II, visit stpc.starpeakcorp.com.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature’s genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating healthier, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

