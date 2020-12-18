Log in
Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

STAR PEAK ENERGY TRANSITION CORP.

(STPK)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WTRE and STPK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

12/18/2020 | 10:25pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Arch Capital Group Ltd.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will be entitled to receive $31.10 in cash for each WTRE share they own.  If you own WTRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://www.weisslawllp.com/wtre/ 

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Stem Inc. ("Stem").  Under the terms of the merger agreement, STPK will acquire Stem through a reverse merger that will result in Stem becoming a publicly-traded company.  If you own STPK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/stpk/  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-wtre-and-stpk-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301196322.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
