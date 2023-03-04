Star Petroleum Refining : 2022 Financial Statements, 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and 2022 Sustainability Report (QR Code)

Enclosure 2

Financial Statements, Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and Sustainability Report for 2022

The Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd., as a securities registrar under the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), has developed a system which allows SET listed companies to send to the shareholders documents regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Financial Statements, Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and Sustainability Report in the form of e-books accessible through QR Code, thus allows the shareholders to access the information with ease.

QR Code for 2022 Financial Statement and 2022 Sustainability Report 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report)

Instruction for Downloading of QR Code

For iOS System (iOS 11 and above)

Turn on the mobile camera. Turn the mobile camera to the QR Code to scan it. The notification will appear on top of the screen. Click on the notification to access documents regarding the meeting.

Remark : If the notification does not appear on the mobile phone, the QR Code can be scanned with other applications such as QR Code Reader, Facebook or LINE.

For Android System

o Open applications LINE

o Click on "Add friends" → Choose "QR Code" → Scan the QR Code o Open applications QR Code Reader → Scan the QR Code

o Open applications Facebook and Click on "Search" → Click on "QR Code" → Scan the QR Code

In addition, Shareholders may download the Financial Statements, Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and Sustainability Report for 2022 from our website at www.sprc.co.th in the "Investor Relations Section" >> Publications >> Annual Report.