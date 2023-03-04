Star Petroleum Refining : Articles of Association of the Company in relation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and voting requirements

Enclosure 8 Articles of Association of the Company in relation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Requirements 1. Closing of the Share Registration Book (Article 14) During a period of twenty-one (21) days before a meeting of shareholders, the Company may close the share register book and refuse to record any transfer of shares if it makes an announcement at least fourteen (14) days at the head office and all branch offices of the Company of its intention to close the books. Remark: The Company applies the record date for the shareholders' right to attend the shareholders' meeting and the right to receive dividend without specifying the book closing date, which are consistent with the Circular of the Stock Exchange of Thailand No. Bor.Jor (Wor) 6/2017 re: Adjustment of Record Date for any Shareholders' Right as well as the amended Section 225 of the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (as amended). 2. Calling of Shareholders' Meeting (Article 39) A meeting of shareholders must be held at least once in every year and this meeting is called a "general meeting". The general meeting must be held within four (4) months after the end of the accounting period of the Company. Any other meeting of shareholders is called an "extraordinary general meeting". The board of directors may call an extraordinary general meeting at any time whenever it thinks fit. One or more shareholders holding the aggregate number of shares of not less than ten (10) percent of the total issued shares may request the board of directors in writing to call an extraordinary meeting of shareholders at any time, but the agenda and reasons for holding such meeting shall be clearly indicated in such a request. In such event, the board of directors is required to call the extraordinary general meeting within forty-five (45) days from the date on which such written request is received. If the board of directors does not hold the meeting within the forty-five (45) day period under paragraph three, the shareholders who subscribe their names or other shareholders holding shares in the required amount may call the meeting within forty-five (45) days from the date on which the period of time in paragraph three ends. In such case, the meeting is deemed to be shareholders' meeting called by the board of directors and the Company shall be responsible for the expenses necessarily incurred in the holding of such meeting and facilitate such meeting as reasonably required. If the quorum is not constituted in any general meeting called pursuant to paragraph four, the shareholders requesting the meeting shall compensate the Company for the expenses incurred in the arrangements for holding that meeting. Page 1/5

Enclosure 8 (Article 40) To call a meeting of shareholders, the board of directors must prepare a notice indicating the place, date, time, agenda and matters to be proposed at the meeting together with any other appropriate details. The notice must clearly specify the matter for acknowledgment, approval or consideration, together with the opinion of the board of directors on those matters. The notice must be sent to the shareholders and the Public Companies Registrar seven (7) days or more before the meeting date. The notice must also be published in a newspaper at least three (3) days before the meeting date for a period of three (3) consecutive days. 3. Quorum (Article 41) A quorum of a meeting of shareholders requires the lesser of twenty-five (25) shareholders or one-half or more of the total number of shareholders, holding in aggregate one-third (1/3) or more of the total issued shares, present in person or by proxy (if any). If after one (1) hour from the time fixed for a meeting of shareholders a quorum has not been constituted, the meeting which was called at the request of shareholders must be dissolved. If the meeting is called other than at the request of the shareholders, an adjourned meeting must be called and a notice of the meeting must be sent to the shareholders seven (7) days or more before the date of the adjourned meeting. No quorum is required at the adjourned meeting. 4. Agenda of the Meeting (Article 43) The meeting of shareholders must proceed according to the agenda specified in the notice of the meeting in respective order. However, the meeting may vary the sequence of the agenda if approved by a resolution passed by two-thirds (2/3) or more of the votes cast by the shareholders attending the meeting. After the meeting of shareholders completes its consideration of the agenda prescribed in the notice of the meeting, the shareholders holding in aggregate one- third (1/3) or more of the total issued shares may request the meeting to consider any matters in addition to the agenda prescribed in the notice of the meeting. If the meeting of shareholders is unable to complete its consideration of the agenda prescribed in the notice of the meeting or additional matters raised by the shareholders and it is necessary to adjourn the meeting, then the meeting must fix the place, date and time of the adjourned meeting. The board of directors must send a notice of the meeting specifying the place, date, time and agenda to shareholders seven (7) days or more before the meeting date. The notice must also be published in a newspaper at least three (3) days before the meeting date for a period of three (3) consecutive days. Page 2/5

Enclosure 8 (Article 47) The matters which should be conducted by an annual general meeting of shareholders are as follows: to consider the report of the board of directors concerning the Company's business in the past year period; to consider and approve the balance sheet and the statement of profit and loss; to consider and approve of profit allocation and dividend payment; to consider and elect new directors in place of those who retire by rotation and to fix the remuneration of directors; to consider and appoint an auditor and to fix the remuneration of the auditor; and other business as necessary. Proxy

(Article 42) A shareholder may appoint a proxy to attend and vote at a meeting of shareholders on his/her behalf. The instrument appointing a proxy must be made in writing, signed by the shareholder and made in a form prescribed by the Public Companies Registrar. The proxy instrument must be submitted with the Chairman or his/her assignee before the proxy attends the meeting. The proxy instrument must contain at least the following particulars: the amount of shares held by the shareholder; the name of the proxy; and the meeting at which the proxy is appointed to attend and vote. Voting

(Article 44) The Chairman of the board of directors will act as the Chairman of the meeting of shareholders. If the Chairman is not present or is unable to discharge his/her duties, the Vice-Chairman will serve as the Chairman. If there is no Vice-Chairman or the Vice-Chairman is unable to discharge his/her duties, the shareholders attending the meeting must elect one of them to act as the Chairman. (Article 45) In every meeting of shareholders, a shareholder has one vote for each share. A shareholder who has a special interest in any matter may not cast votes on that matter, except for the election of directors. (Article 46) A resolution of shareholders must be passed by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders attending and eligible to vote at the meeting, except where it requires otherwise in these Articles of Association or by law or in any of the following cases where a resolution must be passed by three-quarters (3/4) or more of the votes cast by the shareholders attending and eligible to vote at the meeting: Page 3/5

Enclosure 8 a sale or transfer of all or substantial part of the business of the Company to any person; a purchase or acceptance of transfer of business of other public or private companies; an entering into, amendment or termination of any agreement concerning a lease out of all or a substantial part of the business of the Company or an assignment of the management control of the business of the Company to any person or a merger with any person for the purposes of profit and loss sharing; an amendment to the Memorandum or Articles of Association of the Company; an increase or reduction of capital; an issue of debentures; or an amalgamation or a dissolution of the Company. (Article 52) A declaration of dividends must be approved by a resolution of shareholders or in the case of interim dividends by a resolution of the board of directors. A written notice of dividend distribution must be sent to all shareholders and advertised in a newspaper for a period of three (3) consecutive days. The payment of dividends must be made within one (1) month after the date on which the resolution was passed. (Article 53) The board of directors may declare interim dividends payable to all shareholders from time to time if they consider that the amount of profits justifies the declaration of interim dividends. After the interim dividends are paid, the board of directors must report the payment thereof to the shareholders at the next meeting of shareholders. 7. Director Election (Article 15) The Company shall have a board of directors consisting of at least 5 persons. The board of directors must elect one of their members to be the Chairman and may elect another member to be a Vice-Chairman and any other positions as they see fit. At least one-half of the directors must reside in Thailand. (Article 17) A meeting of shareholders must elect the directors in accordance with the following procedures and rules: Each shareholder has one vote for each share held; Each shareholder may exercise the votes in electing one or more persons to be the directors but the votes are indivisible; and The persons who obtain the highest number of votes will be elected as directors in respective order of votes higher to lower according to the required number of directors, but if two or more persons obtain equal votes, the Chairman must exercise a casting vote. Page 4/5