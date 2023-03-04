Star Petroleum Refining : Copy of minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2023 held on 31 January 2023

Ms. Nattawan Khumwiwat, company secretary, (the "Company Secretary") introduced the Board of Directors and the management of the Company who were in attendance.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2023 (the "Meeting") of Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (the "Company") was held on Tuesday 31 January 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Landmark Ballroom, 7th Floor, The Landmark Bangkok Hotel, 138 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

Legal advisor, independent financial advisor and financial advisor present

Legal Advisor

Mr. Sutthipong Koohasaneh, Linklaters (Thailand) Limited

Financial Advisor

Mr. Vikrom Leenabanchong, Finansa Securities Limited

Independent Financial Advisor

Mr. Patchara Netsuwan, Capital Advantage Company Limited

Mr. Brant Thomas Fish presided at the Meeting as the chairman of the Meeting (the "Chairman") and welcomed Shareholders to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2023. He mentioned that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company had been holding the shareholders' meetings via electronic media. However, due to the improvement of the COVID-19 situation, and given the important agenda items to be considered at this Meeting, the Company considered that having the face-to-face meeting is more productive, therefore, a face-to-face meeting was conducted for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders today. The Chairman also requested shareholders' and attendees' cooperation to strictly comply with the meeting protocols and measures.

In order to maintain the good corporate governance, the Meeting would be conducted as per agenda items as informed in the notice of the Meeting. The Company also had given an opportunity for the shareholders to submit relevant questions regarding the agenda item of the meeting to the Company in advance before the meeting date, in which the Company would record questions and answers in the minutes of the shareholder's meeting as appropriate. He then assigned the Company Secretary to further assist the Chairman in conducting the Meeting and providing additional information regarding the Meeting.

The Company Secretary informed that there were 84 shareholders, representing 1,781,708 shares, attending the Meeting in person, and 759 Shareholders, representing 3,543,395,067 shares, attending the Meeting by proxy. In total, there were 843 shareholders attending the Meeting, representing 3,545,176,775 shares or 81.76 percent of the total issued and paid-up shares of the Company, thus the quorum was formed according to article 41 of Company's Articles of Association.

Preliminary Proceedings

The Chairman declared the Meeting open and asked the Company Secretary to explain the proceedings of the Meeting, the voting methodology and the vote counting to the shareholders, the key points of which are summarized below:

1. The agenda items will be discussed in the sequence as specified in the notice of the Meeting. The Company will present related information, and during the Meeting, the Chairman will invite shareholders to ask questions in relation to each agenda item. The shareholders or proxies of the shareholders who would like to ask questions or give opinions, please do so through the microphones which are set up and please introduce yourself before asking questions or giving opinions.