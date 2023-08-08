STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

30 JUNE 2023

AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the interim financial information of Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited, which comprises the statement of financial position as at 30 June 2023, the statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, the related statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the condensed notes to the interim financial information. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.

Scope of review

I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd.

Kan Tanthawirat

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 10456

Bangkok

8 August 2023

Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2023

Unit: US Dollar

Unit: Baht

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2,866,130

2,174,415

102,460,998

75,525,026

Trade and other receivables

329,044,518

412,667,091

11,760,558,526

14,328,109,177

Inventories

615,718,724

684,129,483

22,011,267,077

23,762,211,405

Other current assets

8,815,638

2,647,082

313,465,984

91,871,328

Total current assets

956,445,010

1,101,618,071

34,187,752,585

38,257,716,936

Non-current assets

Prepaid income tax

39,426,110

38,728,797

1,536,551,736

1,512,647,663

Property, plant and equipment

5

620,220,199

654,565,279

22,172,189,878

22,735,343,131

Intangible assets

2,908,301

3,252,073

103,968,545

112,955,867

Deferred tax assets

22,451,314

16,281,785

802,609,792

565,523,374

Other non-current assets

10,192,787

2,992,167

364,380,940

103,928,390

Total non-current assets

695,198,711

715,820,101

24,979,700,891

25,030,398,425

Total assets

1,651,643,721

1,817,438,172

59,167,453,476

63,288,115,361

The accompanying condensed notes to the interim financial information are an integral part of this interim financial information.

Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2023

Unit: US Dollar

Unit: Baht

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

Notes

2023

2022

2023

2022

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings from

financial institutions

6.1

161,468,884

188,937,899

5,772,335,000

6,562,474,500

Current portion of long-term borrowings

from financial institutions

6.2

-

91,210,766

-

3,168,075,711

Trade and other payables

382,367,587

367,952,153

13,669,220,635

12,780,266,104

Derivative liabilities

-

14,194,063

-

493,002,892

Excise tax payable

17,221,035

18,846,971

615,633,057

654,621,252

Short-term provision

5,798,900

6,965,741

207,304,312

241,944,550

Other current liabilities

94,347

101,648

3,372,809

3,530,588

Total current liabilities

566,950,753

688,209,241

20,267,865,813

23,903,915,597

Non-current liabilities

Employee benefit obligations

19,575,261

19,495,711

699,794,034

677,154,290

Total non-current liabilities

19,575,261

19,495,711

699,794,034

677,154,290

Total liabilities

586,526,014

707,704,952

20,967,659,847

24,581,069,887

Equity

Share capital

Authorized share capital

Ordinary shares

4,335,902,125 shares at

par value of Baht 6.92 each

864,713,808

864,713,808

30,004,442,705

30,004,442,705

Issued and paid-up share capital

Ordinary shares

4,335,902,125 shares paid-up

at Baht 6.92 each

864,713,808

864,713,808

30,004,442,705

30,004,442,705

Premium on share capital

31,917,416

31,917,416

977,711,111

977,711,111

Retained earnings

Appropriated - legal reserve

87,865,911

87,865,911

3,000,444,271

3,000,444,271

Unappropriated

80,620,572

125,236,085

5,796,919,467

7,332,902,822

Other components of equity

-

-

(1,579,723,925)

(2,608,455,435)

Total equity

1,065,117,707

1,109,733,220

38,199,793,629

38,707,045,474

Total liabilities and equity

1,651,643,721

1,817,438,172

59,167,453,476

63,288,115,361

The accompanying condensed notes to the interim financial information are an integral part of this interim financial information.

Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited

Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the three-month period ended 30 June 2023

Unit: US Dollar

Unit: Baht

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

2023

2022

2023

2022

Sales

1,554,884,748

2,204,280,518

53,819,195,931

76,276,295,572

Liquefied Petroleum Gas and fuel subsidies

1,852,813

50,161,392

63,840,726

1,732,009,835

Total revenue

1,556,737,561

2,254,441,910

53,883,036,657

78,008,305,407

Cost of sales

(1,618,354,619)

(1,967,772,253)

(55,988,693,222)

(68,069,385,325)

Gross (loss) profit

(61,617,058)

286,669,657

(2,105,656,565)

9,938,920,082

Other income

427,550

403,030

14,850,189

13,947,471

Loss on exchange rate

(17,994,679)

(8,599,036)

(633,023,255)

(302,313,045)

Fair value gain (loss) on derivative

14,169,213

(9,799,253)

499,364,714

(336,903,865)

(Loss) profit before expenses

(65,014,974)

268,674,398

(2,224,464,917)

9,313,650,643

Administrative expenses

(8,660,654)

(9,170,286)

(300,325,511)

(318,242,231)

Other expenses

(802)

-

(28,110)

-

Finance costs

(3,060,680)

(1,669,650)

(106,036,917)

(57,705,662)

(Loss) profit before income tax

(76,737,110)

257,834,462

(2,630,855,455)

8,937,702,750

Income tax

15,352,338

(51,395,598)

526,340,238

(1,781,617,760)

(Loss) profit for the period

(61,384,772)

206,438,864

(2,104,515,217)

7,156,084,990

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

-

-

1,482,287,790

2,559,491,486

Other comprehensive income

for the period

-

-

1,482,287,790

2,559,491,486

Total comprehensive (expense) income

for the period

(61,384,772)

206,438,864

(622,227,427)

9,715,576,476

(Loss) earnings per share

Basic (loss) earnings per share

(0.01)

0.05

(0.49)

1.65

The accompanying condensed notes to the interim financial information are an integral part of this interim financial information.

