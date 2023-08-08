STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
30 JUNE 2023
AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited
I have reviewed the interim financial information of Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited, which comprises the statement of financial position as at 30 June 2023, the statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, the related statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the condensed notes to the interim financial information. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on my review.
Scope of review
I conducted my review in accordance with Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd.
Kan Tanthawirat
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 10456
Bangkok
8 August 2023
Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2023
Unit: US Dollar
Unit: Baht
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
Note
2023
2022
2023
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,866,130
2,174,415
102,460,998
75,525,026
Trade and other receivables
329,044,518
412,667,091
11,760,558,526
14,328,109,177
Inventories
615,718,724
684,129,483
22,011,267,077
23,762,211,405
Other current assets
8,815,638
2,647,082
313,465,984
91,871,328
Total current assets
956,445,010
1,101,618,071
34,187,752,585
38,257,716,936
Non-current assets
Prepaid income tax
39,426,110
38,728,797
1,536,551,736
1,512,647,663
Property, plant and equipment
5
620,220,199
654,565,279
22,172,189,878
22,735,343,131
Intangible assets
2,908,301
3,252,073
103,968,545
112,955,867
Deferred tax assets
22,451,314
16,281,785
802,609,792
565,523,374
Other non-current assets
10,192,787
2,992,167
364,380,940
103,928,390
Total non-current assets
695,198,711
715,820,101
24,979,700,891
25,030,398,425
Total assets
1,651,643,721
1,817,438,172
59,167,453,476
63,288,115,361
Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2023
Unit: US Dollar
Unit: Baht
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
Notes
2023
2022
2023
2022
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings from
financial institutions
6.1
161,468,884
188,937,899
5,772,335,000
6,562,474,500
Current portion of long-term borrowings
from financial institutions
6.2
-
91,210,766
-
3,168,075,711
Trade and other payables
382,367,587
367,952,153
13,669,220,635
12,780,266,104
Derivative liabilities
-
14,194,063
-
493,002,892
Excise tax payable
17,221,035
18,846,971
615,633,057
654,621,252
Short-term provision
5,798,900
6,965,741
207,304,312
241,944,550
Other current liabilities
94,347
101,648
3,372,809
3,530,588
Total current liabilities
566,950,753
688,209,241
20,267,865,813
23,903,915,597
Non-current liabilities
Employee benefit obligations
19,575,261
19,495,711
699,794,034
677,154,290
Total non-current liabilities
19,575,261
19,495,711
699,794,034
677,154,290
Total liabilities
586,526,014
707,704,952
20,967,659,847
24,581,069,887
Equity
Share capital
Authorized share capital
Ordinary shares
4,335,902,125 shares at
par value of Baht 6.92 each
864,713,808
864,713,808
30,004,442,705
30,004,442,705
Issued and paid-up share capital
Ordinary shares
4,335,902,125 shares paid-up
at Baht 6.92 each
864,713,808
864,713,808
30,004,442,705
30,004,442,705
Premium on share capital
31,917,416
31,917,416
977,711,111
977,711,111
Retained earnings
Appropriated - legal reserve
87,865,911
87,865,911
3,000,444,271
3,000,444,271
Unappropriated
80,620,572
125,236,085
5,796,919,467
7,332,902,822
Other components of equity
-
-
(1,579,723,925)
(2,608,455,435)
Total equity
1,065,117,707
1,109,733,220
38,199,793,629
38,707,045,474
Total liabilities and equity
1,651,643,721
1,817,438,172
59,167,453,476
63,288,115,361
Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited
Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the three-month period ended 30 June 2023
Unit: US Dollar
Unit: Baht
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
2023
2022
2023
2022
Sales
1,554,884,748
2,204,280,518
53,819,195,931
76,276,295,572
Liquefied Petroleum Gas and fuel subsidies
1,852,813
50,161,392
63,840,726
1,732,009,835
Total revenue
1,556,737,561
2,254,441,910
53,883,036,657
78,008,305,407
Cost of sales
(1,618,354,619)
(1,967,772,253)
(55,988,693,222)
(68,069,385,325)
Gross (loss) profit
(61,617,058)
286,669,657
(2,105,656,565)
9,938,920,082
Other income
427,550
403,030
14,850,189
13,947,471
Loss on exchange rate
(17,994,679)
(8,599,036)
(633,023,255)
(302,313,045)
Fair value gain (loss) on derivative
14,169,213
(9,799,253)
499,364,714
(336,903,865)
(Loss) profit before expenses
(65,014,974)
268,674,398
(2,224,464,917)
9,313,650,643
Administrative expenses
(8,660,654)
(9,170,286)
(300,325,511)
(318,242,231)
Other expenses
(802)
-
(28,110)
-
Finance costs
(3,060,680)
(1,669,650)
(106,036,917)
(57,705,662)
(Loss) profit before income tax
(76,737,110)
257,834,462
(2,630,855,455)
8,937,702,750
Income tax
15,352,338
(51,395,598)
526,340,238
(1,781,617,760)
(Loss) profit for the period
(61,384,772)
206,438,864
(2,104,515,217)
7,156,084,990
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss
Currency translation differences
-
-
1,482,287,790
2,559,491,486
Other comprehensive income
for the period
-
-
1,482,287,790
2,559,491,486
Total comprehensive (expense) income
for the period
(61,384,772)
206,438,864
(622,227,427)
9,715,576,476
(Loss) earnings per share
Basic (loss) earnings per share
(0.01)
0.05
(0.49)
1.65
