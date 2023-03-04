Advanced search
    SPRC   TH6838010002

STAR PETROLEUM REFINING

(SPRC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2023-03-02
11.10 THB   +0.91%
Star Petroleum Refining : Invitation of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03/04/2023 | 08:30am EST
STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

บริ ษ ัทสตาร์ ปิ โตรเลียมรีไฟน์นิ่งจ ากัด(มหาชน)

เลขทะเบียนนิติบุคคล0 1 0 7 5 5 5 0 0 0 1 5 5

(Translation)

3 March 2023

Re:

Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

To:

Shareholders of Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited

Enclosures:

Documents relating to the agenda being considered

1.

Copy of minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

No. 1/2023 held on 31 January 2023

2.

2022 Financial Statements, 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) and

2022 Sustainability Report (QR Code)

3.

Names and profiles of nominated candidates to replace directors who will be

retired by rotation

4.

Name and profile of nominated candidate for appointment as a new director

5.

Definition of independent director

6.

Names and profiles of the proposed external auditors

Documents relating to the meeting

7.

Registration and voting procedures for E-AGM

8.

Articles of Association of the Company in relation to the 2023 Annual General

Meeting of Shareholders and voting requirements

9.

Proxy form B

10.

Details of the independent directors proposed to serve as a proxy of shareholders

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (the "Company") No. 1/2023 held on 24 February 2023 resolved to hold the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, having the details as follows:

Date:

Wednesday 5 April 2023

Time: 09:30 hr.

Method: meeting through electronic media (E-AGM),

in accordance with the regulations with respect to electronic meeting, to consider the following agenda:

Privacy Notice: In holding shareholders' meetings through the DAP e-Shareholder Meeting system, the Company collects, uses and discloses personal information of shareholders to perform their duties as required by law and for the benefit of providing services to shareholders at shareholders' meetings, where shareholders are protected by the personal data protection policy or privacy notice as shown on the Company's website www.sprc.co.th

No. 1, I-3B Road, Map Ta Phut, Amphur Muang Rayong, Rayong Province 21150, Thailand. Tel. +66 (0) 38 699 000 Fax +66 (0) 38 699 999

เลขที่1 ถนน ไอ - 3บี ต ำบลมำบตำพุด อ ำเภอเมืองระยองจังหวัดระยอง21150 โทร. +66 (0) 38 699 000 โทรสำร +66 (0) 38 699 999

Agenda Item 1

To certify minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders No. 1/2023 held on 31 January 2023

Objective and Rationale:

The Company held the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

No. 1/2023 on 31 January 2023 and the copy of the minutes of such

meeting is sent to the shareholders together with this invitation, details

of which are provided in Enclosure 1.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

No. 1/2023 held on 31 January 2023 is presented to the shareholders

to certify.

Opinion of the Board:

The Board of Directors considers and recommends the shareholders to

certify the minutes of such meeting.

Vote required:

A majority of the votes of the shareholders attending and eligible to

vote shall be required for passing the resolution.

Agenda Item 2

To acknowledge 2022 Company's performance

Objective and Rationale:

To report the Company's performance for the year ended 31 December

2022 and the 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) to the shareholders

to acknowledge, details of which are provided in Enclosure 2.

Opinion of the Board:

The Board of Directors considers and recommends the shareholders

to acknowledge the Company's performance for the year ended

31 December 2022 and the 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report).

Vote required:

This agenda is for shareholders' acknowledgment. Therefore, voting

is not required.

Agenda Item 3

To approve the financial statements for the year ended on

31 December 2022

Objective and Rationale:

Section 112 of Public Limited Company Act B.E. 2535, as amended

(the "PLC Act") and Article 47 of the articles of association (the

"AOA") of the Company provide that the Board of Directors shall cause

proper balance sheets and income statements to be drawn up at the

end of each accounting year. The financial statements shall be

presented to the shareholders in annual general meeting for approval.

It shall be duly audited before it is presented at the shareholders'

meeting.

The financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the

auditor's report are included in Part 3 headed "Financial Statements" on

page numbers 114 - 153 of the 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report),

details of which are provided in Enclosure 2. The financial statements

have been audited by the external auditor and considered by the Audit

Committee.

The summary of statement of financial position and statement of

income are as follows:

Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited

Page 2/14

Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

As of 31 December 2022

As of 31 December 2021

Description

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

(Million US$)

(Million Baht)

(Million US$)

(Million Baht)

Total Assets

1,817

63,288

1,748

58,726

Total Liabilities

708

24,581

725

24,355

Total Equity

1,110

38,707

1,023

34,371

Total Revenue

8,097

285,264

5,350

172,484

Profit (loss) for the year

222

7,674

150

4,746

Earnings (loss) per share

US$ 0.05

Baht 1.77

US$ 0.03

Baht 1.09

Opinion of the Board:

The Board of Directors considers and recommends the shareholders to

approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022,

which have been audited by the external auditor and considered by the

Audit Committee.

Vote required:

A majority of the votes of the shareholders attending and eligible to

vote shall be required for passing the resolution.

Agenda Item 4

To acknowledge the interim dividend payment from 1H/2022

performance

Objective and Rationale:

Section 115 of the PLC Act and Article 53 of the Articles of Association

of the Company provide that the Board of Directors may from time to

time pay to the shareholders the interim dividend if the Board of

Directors considers that the profits of the Company justify such

payment. Such dividend payment shall be reported to the shareholders

at the next shareholders' meeting.

The Board of Directors Meeting No. 3/2022 held on 11 August 2022

approved the interim dividend payment from the net profit of

1 January to 30 June 2022 to the shareholders of the Company in an

amount of US$ 112,850,308, which is equivalent to Baht 0.96 per

share for a total approximately Baht 4,163 million. The interim

dividend payment was made to the shareholders on 8 September 2022.

Opinion of the Board:

The Board of Directors considers and recommends the shareholders to

acknowledge the interim dividend payment from 1H/2022 performance.

Vote required:

This agenda is for shareholders' acknowledgment. Therefore, voting

is not required.

Agenda Item 5

To approve the payment of annual dividend from 2022

performance

Objective and Rationale:

Section 115 of the PLC Act and Article 52 of the AOA of the Company

provide that dividend must be paid out of profit of the Company, and

only if the Company has no retained loss. In addition, the declaration of

Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited

Page 3/14

Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

dividend must be approved by shareholders' resolution or by the Board of Directors' resolution in the case of interim dividend, and must be paid equally in proportion to the total number of issued shares.

In addition, section 116 of the PLC Act and Article 55 of the AOA of the Company provide that the Company shall allocate not less than 5% of its annual net profit less the retained losses (if any) as a legal reserve until this fund reaches an amount not less than 10% of its registered capital.

The Company's registered capital is Baht 30,004,442,705. Ten percent of the Company's registered capital is Baht 3,000,444,271.

As of 31 December 2022, the Company's legal reserve is Baht 3,000,444,271, which has reached the legal requirement. Therefore, the Company is not required to make any additional allocation as a legal reserve.

The Company's Dividend Policy is to pay twice per year of a dividend of at least 50% of net profits, subject to meeting the legal reserve requirements, the articles of association, the shareholders' approval and other considerations as the Board of Directors deems relevant.

The Company applies US Dollar as the Company's functional currency and considers the dividend payment based on net profit in US Dollar. The dividend declaration in Baht shall be in reference to the performance in 2022 in US Dollar and converted to Thai Baht, using the average selling exchange rate of the Bank of Thailand for 7 banking days before the notification date of the Board of Directors for consideration on the dividend payment.

Details regarding the average selling exchange rate of the Bank of Thailand for 7 banking days before the date of notification of the Board of Directors meeting for consideration on the dividend payment are as follows:

7 Banking Days before

Average Selling

Date

the Date of Notification of the

Exchange Rate of Bank

Board of Directors Meeting

of Thailand (Baht/US$)

3 February 2023

1

33.1822

6 February 2023

2

33.6869

7 February 2023

3

33.8010

8 February 2023

4

33.6782

9 February 2023

5

33.6970

10 February 2023

6

33.8145

13 February 2023

7

33.9580

14 February 2023

The date of notification of the Board of Directors meeting

Therefore, the average selling exchange rate of the Bank of Thailand for 7 banking days before the date of notification of the Board of Directors meeting was 33.6883 Baht/US$.

Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited

Page 4/14

Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The Company proposed to make the dividend payment at 60 percent of total comprehensive income after deduction of legal reserve which is in compliance with the Company's Dividend Policy, which is to make dividend payment at least 50 percent of net profits after legal reserve.

Details on calculation for the dividend payment and dividend per share are as follows:

Description

Unit

Amount

2022 Net Profit

US$

222,492,010

60% of 2022 Net Profit

US$

132,792,619

Average Selling Exchange Rate of BOT for 7 Banking Days

Baht/US$

33.6883

Convert 60% of 2022 Net Profit to Baht

Million Baht

4,812,851,359

Total Number of Shares

Shares

4,335,902,125

Total Dividend per Share for 2022

Baht/Share

1.11

Interim Dividend Paid during on 8 September 2022

Baht/Share

0.96

Remaining Dividend to be Paid on 3 May 2023

Baht/Share

0.15

Details of the comparison of dividend payments in 2020, 2021 and

2022 are as follows:

Description

Unit

2022

2021

2020

Net Profit (Loss)

US$

222,492,010

149,599,186

(187,015,401)

Number of Shares the Interim

and Annual Dividend Payment

Shares

4,335,902,125

4,335,902,125

0

being Paid to

Total Dividend Per Share

Baht/Share

1.11

0.1785

0

1. Interim Dividend

Baht/Share

0.96

0

0

2. Annual Dividend

Baht/Share

0.15

0.1785

0

Total Dividend Paid

US$

132,792,619

23,391,575

0

Total Dividend Paid

Million Baht

4,813

774

0

(approximately)

Opinion of the Board:

The Board of Directors considers and recommends the shareholders

to approve a dividend payment from the net profits for the year ended

31 December 2022 to the shareholders of US$ 132,792,619, which is

equivalent to Baht 1.11 per share. After deduction of the interim

dividend payment for the first half of 2022

performance of

US$ 112,850,308, which is equivalent to Baht 0.96 per share and has been paid on 8 September 2022, the remaining dividend to be paid is US$ 19,942,311, which is equivalent to Baht 0.15 per share. This remaining dividend will be paid from the net profit with 20% Corporate Income Tax, can be credited at 20/80 of the dividend.

Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited

Page 5/14

Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Disclaimer

Star Petroleum Refining pcl published this content on 04 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2023 13:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
