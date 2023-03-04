Star Petroleum Refining : Invitation of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Privacy Notice: In holding shareholders' meetings through the DAP e-Shareholder Meeting system, the Company collects, uses and discloses personal information of shareholders to perform their duties as required by law and for the benefit of providing services to shareholders at shareholders' meetings, where shareholders are protected by the personal data protection policy or privacy notice as shown on the Company's website www.sprc.co.th

in accordance with the regulations with respect to electronic meeting, to consider the following agenda:

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (the "Company") No. 1/2023 held on 24 February 2023 resolved to hold the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, having the details as follows:

Details of the independent directors proposed to serve as a proxy of shareholders

Articles of Association of the Company in relation to the 2023 Annual General

Name and profile of nominated candidate for appointment as a new director

Names and profiles of nominated candidates to replace directors who will be

The summary of statement of financial position and statement of

have been audited by the external auditor and considered by the Audit

details of which are provided in Enclosure 2. The financial statements

The financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the

It shall be duly audited before it is presented at the shareholders'

end of each accounting year. The financial statements shall be

proper balance sheets and income statements to be drawn up at the

"AOA") of the Company provide that the Board of Directors shall cause

(the "PLC Act") and Article 47 of the articles of association (the

To approve the financial statements for the year ended on

to acknowledge, details of which are provided in Enclosure 2.

2022 and the 2022 Annual Report (56-1 One Report) to the shareholders

A majority of the votes of the shareholders attending and eligible to

The Board of Directors considers and recommends the shareholders to

No. 1/2023 held on 31 January 2023 is presented to the shareholders

meeting is sent to the shareholders together with this invitation, details

No. 1/2023 on 31 January 2023 and the copy of the minutes of such

only if the Company has no retained loss. In addition, the declaration of

provide that dividend must be paid out of profit of the Company, and

Section 115 of the PLC Act and Article 52 of the AOA of the Company

The Board of Directors considers and recommends the shareholders to

amount of US$ 112,850,308, which is equivalent to Baht 0.96 per

1 January to 30 June 2022 to the shareholders of the Company in an

payment. Such dividend payment shall be reported to the shareholders

Directors considers that the profits of the Company justify such

time pay to the shareholders the interim dividend if the Board of

of the Company provide that the Board of Directors may from time to

Section 115 of the PLC Act and Article 53 of the Articles of Association

A majority of the votes of the shareholders attending and eligible to

which have been audited by the external auditor and considered by the

The Board of Directors considers and recommends the shareholders to

dividend must be approved by shareholders' resolution or by the Board of Directors' resolution in the case of interim dividend, and must be paid equally in proportion to the total number of issued shares.

In addition, section 116 of the PLC Act and Article 55 of the AOA of the Company provide that the Company shall allocate not less than 5% of its annual net profit less the retained losses (if any) as a legal reserve until this fund reaches an amount not less than 10% of its registered capital.

The Company's registered capital is Baht 30,004,442,705. Ten percent of the Company's registered capital is Baht 3,000,444,271.

As of 31 December 2022, the Company's legal reserve is Baht 3,000,444,271, which has reached the legal requirement. Therefore, the Company is not required to make any additional allocation as a legal reserve.

The Company's Dividend Policy is to pay twice per year of a dividend of at least 50% of net profits, subject to meeting the legal reserve requirements, the articles of association, the shareholders' approval and other considerations as the Board of Directors deems relevant.

The Company applies US Dollar as the Company's functional currency and considers the dividend payment based on net profit in US Dollar. The dividend declaration in Baht shall be in reference to the performance in 2022 in US Dollar and converted to Thai Baht, using the average selling exchange rate of the Bank of Thailand for 7 banking days before the notification date of the Board of Directors for consideration on the dividend payment.

Details regarding the average selling exchange rate of the Bank of Thailand for 7 banking days before the date of notification of the Board of Directors meeting for consideration on the dividend payment are as follows:

7 Banking Days before Average Selling Date the Date of Notification of the Exchange Rate of Bank Board of Directors Meeting of Thailand (Baht/US$) 3 February 2023 1 33.1822 6 February 2023 2 33.6869 7 February 2023 3 33.8010 8 February 2023 4 33.6782 9 February 2023 5 33.6970 10 February 2023 6 33.8145 13 February 2023 7 33.9580 14 February 2023 The date of notification of the Board of Directors meeting

Therefore, the average selling exchange rate of the Bank of Thailand for 7 banking days before the date of notification of the Board of Directors meeting was 33.6883 Baht/US$.