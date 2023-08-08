weak refined product demand as a result of concerns about a global recession and uncertainty surrounding interest rate hikes, and exports from China and Russia. Furthermore, the foreign exchange loss of US$4 million from the depreciation of the Baht against the US dollar during the quarter was partially offset by lower operating expenditures this quarter compared with the prior quarter.

Compared Q2/23 with Q2/22, sales revenue decreased 31%, mainly due to a decrease in product prices, partially offset by slightly higher sales volume due to demand from the driving season. Negative EBITDA, EBIT and net loss in Q2/23, while they were positive in Q2/22. There was a significant drop in earnings due to the lower market refining margin in Q2/23 of US$1.34/bbl compared to US$18.92/bbl in Q2/22 and a stock loss in Q2/23 due to the declining in oil price, on the contrary to a stock gain in Q2/22 from an increase in oil price as a result of the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

Compared 6M/23 with 6M/22, sales revenue decreased 22%, which was impacted by a significant decline in oil prices, partly offset by higher sales volume compared with the same period in the prior year. Negative EBITDA, EBIT and net loss in 6M/23 were mainly due to weak margins and stock losses after oil prices decreased in this period. NIAT in 6M/23 was a loss of US$(25) million, considerably lower than the previous period of US$365 million in 6M/22. Excluding stock gain (loss), the market gross refining margin fell from US$13.82/bbl in 6M/22 compared to US$3.86/bbl in 6M/23 due to a lower crack spread of main products from the fear of economic slowdown while the market was strong in prior year due to tight supply from Russia-Ukraine conflict.

2. Market Condition

Pricing Q2/23 Q1/23 +/(-) Q2/22 +/(-) Dubai crude oil 77.59 80.23 -2.64 108.22 -30.63 Light Naphtha (MOPJ) 66.66 76.48 -9.82 97.03 -30.37 Gasoline (premium) 94.13 98.94 -4.81 143.36 -49.23 Jet Fuel 91.56 106.26 -14.70 147.84 -56.28 Diesel 92.13 105.04 -12.91 151.83 -59.70 Fuel Oil 69.01 64.22 4.79 104.67 -35.66

Spread over Dubai Q2/23 Q1/23 +/(-) Q2/22 +/(-) Light Naphtha (MOPJ) -10.93 -3.75 -7.18 -11.19 0.26 Gasoline (premium) 16.54 18.71 -2.17 35.14 -18.60 Jet Fuel 13.97 26.03 -12.06 39.62 -25.65 Diesel 14.54 24.81 -10.27 43.6 -29.06 Fuel Oil -8.58 -16.01 7.43 -3.55 -5.03

Average Dubai price for Q2/23 was US$77.59/bbl decreased from US$80.23/bbl in Q1/23 despite OPEC+ production curtailment. Asian refining margins in the region fell to the lowest level since late-October and Asian refinery maintenance season added pressure to the Dubai price. In addition, global economic uncertainties, heightened by the US debt ceiling impasse, hurt consumer confidence amid lackluster manufacturing activity in several major locations. The high interest rates and high inflation continue to weigh on the economic outlook and oil demand.

Naphtha spread over Dubai in Q2/23 decreased to US$-10.93/bbl. The weakness in naphtha cracks was a result of tepid petrochemical demand in Q2/23. With propane-naphtha spread averaging under US$-70/t, steam cracker operators have turned to cheaper LPG feedstock. Aside from these, spot buying appetite has been weak given that offline cracker capacity peaks in May. On top of planned outages, the restart of several petrochemical plants have reportedly been delayed. In addition, influx of US olefins cargoes have resulted in negative olefins margins, which dealt a further blow to naphtha demand.

Gasoline spread over Dubai in Q2/23 decreased to US$16.54/bbl as a concern of higher export from China. The release of the second batch of Chinese export quotas and lower imports from Indonesia have weakened the gasoline cracks. Furthermore, the deferment of Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery turnaround to third quarter has also added more pressure to the cracks. On the other hand, rare imports by India due to supply disruption