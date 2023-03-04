Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Star Petroleum Refining
  News
  7. Summary
Star Petroleum Refining : Name and profile of nominated candidate for appointment as a new director

03/04/2023 | 08:30am EST
Enclosure 4

Names and Profiles of Nominated Candidate

for appointment as a new director

Proposed Position: Director

Name: Mr. Herbert Matthew Payne II

Age: 45 years

Current Position in SPRC:None

Current director or management position in:

  • Listed Company: None
  • Non-ListedCompany and other organizations: None
  • Other companies that may have conflict of interest or rival competition: None

Education:

bachelor's degree Chemical Engineer

University of South Alabama, USA

Training records with IOD:

None

Working experience in past 5 years:

2022

- Present

General Manager International Value Chain Optimization

Chevron, USA

2020

- 2022

General Manager Downstream Strategy

Chevron, USA

2017

- 2020

Refinery Business Manager - Distillation and Reforming

Chevron, USA

2015

- 2017

Oils Planning Manager - Richmond Refinery

Chevron. USA

Number of Shares held in the Company: None

Relationship to other directors or executives in the Company: None

Directorship Qualifications according to applicable laws and does not have prohibited qualifications according to the announcement of the Capital Market Supervisory Board: Yes

Star Petroleum Refining pcl published this content on 04 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


