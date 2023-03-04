Star Petroleum Refining : Name and profile of nominated candidate for appointment as a new director

Enclosure 4
Names and Profiles of Nominated Candidate
for appointment as a new director
Proposed Position: Director
Name: Mr. Herbert Matthew Payne II
Age: 45 years
Current Position in SPRC:None
Current director or management position in:
-
Listed Company: None
-
Non-ListedCompany and other organizations: None
-
Other companies that may have conflict of interest or rival competition: None
|
Education:
|
|
bachelor's degree Chemical Engineer
|
|
|
University of South Alabama, USA
|
|
|
|
Training records with IOD:
|
None
|
|
Working experience in past 5 years:
|
2022
|
- Present
|
General Manager International Value Chain Optimization
|
|
|
Chevron, USA
|
2020
|
- 2022
|
General Manager Downstream Strategy
|
|
|
Chevron, USA
|
2017
|
- 2020
|
Refinery Business Manager - Distillation and Reforming
|
|
|
Chevron, USA
|
2015
|
- 2017
|
Oils Planning Manager - Richmond Refinery
|
|
|
Chevron. USA
|
|
|
Number of Shares held in the Company: None
Relationship to other directors or executives in the Company: None
Directorship Qualifications according to applicable laws and does not have prohibited qualifications according to the announcement of the Capital Market Supervisory Board: Yes
Disclaimer
Star Petroleum Refining pcl published this content on 04 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2023 13:29:03 UTC.