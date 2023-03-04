Star Petroleum Refining : Name and profile of nominated candidate for appointment as a new director

Enclosure 4

Names and Profiles of Nominated Candidate

for appointment as a new director

Proposed Position: Director

Name: Mr. Herbert Matthew Payne II

Age: 45 years

Current Position in SPRC:None

Current director or management position in:

Listed Company: None

Non-Listed Company and other organizations: None

Company and other organizations: None Other companies that may have conflict of interest or rival competition: None

Education:  bachelor's degree Chemical Engineer University of South Alabama, USA Training records with IOD: None Working experience in past 5 years: 2022 - Present General Manager International Value Chain Optimization Chevron, USA 2020 - 2022 General Manager Downstream Strategy Chevron, USA 2017 - 2020 Refinery Business Manager - Distillation and Reforming Chevron, USA 2015 - 2017 Oils Planning Manager - Richmond Refinery Chevron. USA

Number of Shares held in the Company: None

Relationship to other directors or executives in the Company: None

Directorship Qualifications according to applicable laws and does not have prohibited qualifications according to the announcement of the Capital Market Supervisory Board: Yes