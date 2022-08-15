Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Star Petroleum Refining
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPRC   TH6838010002

STAR PETROLEUM REFINING

(SPRC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-10
11.30 THB   +0.89%
04:33aSTAR PETROLEUM REFINING : Opportunity Day presentation Q2/2022
PU
08/14STAR PETROLEUM REFINING : Analyst Meeting Q2/2022
PU
08/11STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : To notify and provide Market Making Duty in Derivatives Warrant, SPRC28C2302A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Star Petroleum Refining : Opportunity Day presentation Q2/2022

08/15/2022 | 04:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Opportunity Day 2Q/2022 Results

One Caring Family Energizing our future

DISCLAIMER

The information contained in this presentation is intended solely for your reference.

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements that relate to future events, which are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation including, without limitation, those regarding SPRC's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets where SPRC participates or is seeking to participate and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "will", "may", "project", "estimate", "anticipate", "predict", "seek", "should" or similar words or expressions, are forward-looking statements.

The future events referred to in these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which SPRC will operate in the future and are not a guarantee of future performance. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. SPRC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The information set out herein is subject to change without notice, its accuracy is not guaranteed, has not been independently verified and it may not contain all material information concerning the Company.

SPRC makes no representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements will be achieved, and such forward-looking statements represent, in each case, only one if many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario. No assurance given that future events will occur or our assumptions are correct. Actual results may materially differ from those provided in the forward-looking statements and indications of past performance are not indications of future performance. In no event shall SPRC be responsible or liable for the correctness of any such material or for any damage or lost opportunities resulting from use of this material. SPRC makes no representation whatsoever about the opinion or statements of any analyst or other third party. SPRC does not monitor or control the content of third party opinions or statements and does not endorse or accept any responsibility for the content or use of any such opinion or statement.

SPRC's securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of such act or such laws.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell SPRC's securities in any jurisdiction.

Opportunity Day 2Q/2022 Results

2

Vision, Mission & Core Values

Our Vision:

Our Mission:

To energize our future, we will:

  • Invest in our people enhancing SPRC's caring family culture and performance delivery
  • Deliver safe, reliable and sustainable operations
  • Strengthen our competitiveness through smart & timely investments
  • Meet or exceed our stakeholder expectation

Our Core Values:

Stars Leader / Outstanding / Role model

Professional Integrity / Professionalism / Performance driven Reliable Accountable / Ready / Trustworthy

Caring Responsible citizen / Compassion / Sincere

Opportunity Day 2Q/2022 Results

3

Contents

Highlights of

Market Situation

Optimization

Future

Financial &

Opportunities

Operation results

Opportunity Day 2Q/2022 Results

4

Operational Performance

Highlights of Financial &

Market Situation

Optimization

Future Opportunities

Operation results

TOTAL DAYS AWAY

Operational Availability

UTILIZATION OF

Ex. Turnaround

FROM WORK RATE

EQUIVALENT

100.0%100.0%

100.0%

99.0%

('DAFWR')

98.0%

DISTILLATION CAPACITY

(UEDC)

2Q21 1Q22 2Q22

6M21 6M22

Optimization

Maximized production Diesel to 39% and Jet to 7% while minimized Fuel oil production to 5% in 2Q22.

DAFWR

OPERATIONAL

UEDC

No one gets hurt

*91.7%

*93.5%

AVAILABILITY

83.6% 90.5% 86.3%

84.7% 88.4%

EX. TURNAROUND

0

0

0

0

0

2Q21 1Q22 2Q22

6M21 6M22

2Q21 1Q22 2Q22

6M21 6M22

* Normalized UEDC excluding economically concern and Covid-19 impact for the best profitability.

Opportunity Day 2Q/2022 Results

5

CRUDE & PRODUCT

OPTIMIZATION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Star Petroleum Refining pcl published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STAR PETROLEUM REFINING
04:33aSTAR PETROLEUM REFINING : Opportunity Day presentation Q2/2022
PU
08/14STAR PETROLEUM REFINING : Analyst Meeting Q2/2022
PU
08/11STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : To notify and provide Market Making Duty in Derivatives W..
PU
08/11STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : Change of the ceiling and floor price of SPRC28C2302A
PU
08/11STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 75 Derivative warrants issu..
PU
08/11STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : SPRC Announced Performance Results for Q2 of 2022. Net Pr..
PU
08/11Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited Announces Interim Cash Dividend for the ..
CI
08/11Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second ..
CI
08/10SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : SPRC06C2212K to be traded on August 11, 2022
PU
08/10STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 44 Derivative warrants issu..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 684 M - -
Net income 2022 446 M - -
Net cash 2022 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,18x
Yield 2022 11,2%
Capitalization 1 393 M 1 387 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart STAR PETROLEUM REFINING
Duration : Period :
Star Petroleum Refining Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR PETROLEUM REFINING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,32 $
Average target price 0,39 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Dobrik Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brant Thomas Fish Chairman
Konlayuth Chotepatana Manager-Technology & Engineering
Steve Lewis Gibson Deputy CEO-Operations Department
Nattawan Khumwiwat Secretary, Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAR PETROLEUM REFINING15.31%1 387
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.10.69%17 716
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION54.48%11 196
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-2.74%9 955
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.24.62%8 144
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.90.16%4 095