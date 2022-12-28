Star Petroleum Refining : SPRC supports Rayong Disaster Prevention and Mitigation & New Year Police on duty with refreshments

Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) supported the government agencies and the police officers who are to be on duty during the New Year's holiday with refreshments, for example, drinking water, cold towels, instant noodles, etc., amounting to 18,000 baht. The refreshments will be given to the Rayong Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office to be further distributed among 67 police checkpoints, ensuring road safety and traffic convenience between December 29, 2022, and January 4, 2023.

SPRC prioritizes safety in every aspect of its operations as evident in the corporate's outstanding "One Family" culture and is always committed to promoting safety for the public good.