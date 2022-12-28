Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Star Petroleum Refining
  News
  Summary
    SPRC   TH6838010002

STAR PETROLEUM REFINING

(SPRC)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-12-27
11.10 THB   +0.91%
01:32pStar Petroleum Refining : SPRC supports Rayong Disaster Prevention and Mitigation & New Year Police on duty with refreshments
PU
12/18Sprc Supports Event : “Let's Fish, Eat Crabs, and View Fisheries: a Way of Life, Year 5”
PU
12/08Transcript : Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited - Special Call
CI
Summary 
Summary

Star Petroleum Refining : SPRC supports Rayong Disaster Prevention and Mitigation & New Year Police on duty with refreshments

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) supported the government agencies and the police officers who are to be on duty during the New Year's holiday with refreshments, for example, drinking water, cold towels, instant noodles, etc., amounting to 18,000 baht. The refreshments will be given to the Rayong Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office to be further distributed among 67 police checkpoints, ensuring road safety and traffic convenience between December 29, 2022, and January 4, 2023.

SPRC prioritizes safety in every aspect of its operations as evident in the corporate's outstanding "One Family" culture and is always committed to promoting safety for the public good.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Star Petroleum Refining pcl published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 908 M - -
Net income 2022 262 M - -
Net Debt 2022 93,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,31x
Yield 2022 12,7%
Capitalization 1 384 M 1 384 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart STAR PETROLEUM REFINING
Duration : Period :
Star Petroleum Refining Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR PETROLEUM REFINING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,32 $
Average target price 0,36 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Dobrik Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brant Thomas Fish Chairman
Konlayuth Chotepatana Manager-Technology & Engineering
Steve Lewis Gibson Deputy CEO-Operations Department
Nattawan Khumwiwat Secretary, Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAR PETROLEUM REFINING13.27%1 378
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.2.18%16 941
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-14.29%16 782
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION55.37%10 223
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.227.91%7 451
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.6.40%6 965