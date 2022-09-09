Star Petroleum Refining : SPRC volunteer joins Aquatic Animal Release Events in late August

In late August, Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) attended the aquatic animal release events in Rayong, aiming to support local fishery groups, restore aquatic animal resource, and sustain the ecological balance.

On August 30, SPRC volunteer joined the "Spotted Babylon Snail Resource Restoration at Rayong Coastal Area with Public Participation" Project to commemorate Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother on the occasion of the 90th Birthday Anniversary on August 12, 2022. The event was held at Payun Beach, Ban Chang District in Rayong. It was organized by the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), in cooperation with the Office of Map Ta Phut Industrial Port, the Rayong Fisheries Provincial Office, the Rayong Coastal Fisheries Development and Research Center, Map Ta Phut Municipality, and Ban Payun Local Fishery Group. It was presided over by Ban Chang District Chief Ruangrit Prakorbtham. In the event, there were 200,000 spotted Babylon snails, 1 green turtle, 500 white sea basses, 100,000 tiger prawns, and 1,500,000 juvenile moinas released.

On August 31, SPRC joined the "Rayong's Aquatic Animal Release 2022" Project, held at the Takuan-Ao Pradu Community Enterprise Center. The event was organized by Map Ta Phut Industrial operators network consisting of PTT Group in Rayong, Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited, BLCP Power, Gekko Industries, SCG Chemicals, Bangkok Synthetics, Covestro Thailand, and AGC Vinythai Public Company Limited cooperating with the Rayong Fisheries Provincial Office, the Rayong Coastal Fisheries Development and Research Center, Map Ta Phut Municipality, and the Takuan-Ao Pradu Community Enterprise Center. It was presided over by Map Ta Phut Mayor Tawin Pothibuatong. In the event, there were 750,000 juvenile prawns, 250,000 juvenile moina, 100,000 banana shrimps, 100,000 spotted Babylon snails, and 399 crabs released.