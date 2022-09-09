Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Star Petroleum Refining
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPRC   TH6838010002

STAR PETROLEUM REFINING

(SPRC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-09-07
12.10 THB   -3.97%
03:20aSTAR PETROLEUM REFINING : SPRC volunteer joins Aquatic Animal Release Events in late August
PU
08/31Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Independent Director, Member of the Audit Committee, Member of the Nomination, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee, Effective from 1 September 2022 Onwards
CI
08/19SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : SPRC16C2212A to be traded on August 22, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Star Petroleum Refining : SPRC volunteer joins Aquatic Animal Release Events in late August

09/09/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In late August, Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) attended the aquatic animal release events in Rayong, aiming to support local fishery groups, restore aquatic animal resource, and sustain the ecological balance.
On August 30, SPRC volunteer joined the "Spotted Babylon Snail Resource Restoration at Rayong Coastal Area with Public Participation" Project to commemorate Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother on the occasion of the 90th Birthday Anniversary on August 12, 2022. The event was held at Payun Beach, Ban Chang District in Rayong. It was organized by the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), in cooperation with the Office of Map Ta Phut Industrial Port, the Rayong Fisheries Provincial Office, the Rayong Coastal Fisheries Development and Research Center, Map Ta Phut Municipality, and Ban Payun Local Fishery Group. It was presided over by Ban Chang District Chief Ruangrit Prakorbtham. In the event, there were 200,000 spotted Babylon snails, 1 green turtle, 500 white sea basses, 100,000 tiger prawns, and 1,500,000 juvenile moinas released.
On August 31, SPRC joined the "Rayong's Aquatic Animal Release 2022" Project, held at the Takuan-Ao Pradu Community Enterprise Center. The event was organized by Map Ta Phut Industrial operators network consisting of PTT Group in Rayong, Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited, BLCP Power, Gekko Industries, SCG Chemicals, Bangkok Synthetics, Covestro Thailand, and AGC Vinythai Public Company Limited cooperating with the Rayong Fisheries Provincial Office, the Rayong Coastal Fisheries Development and Research Center, Map Ta Phut Municipality, and the Takuan-Ao Pradu Community Enterprise Center. It was presided over by Map Ta Phut Mayor Tawin Pothibuatong. In the event, there were 750,000 juvenile prawns, 250,000 juvenile moina, 100,000 banana shrimps, 100,000 spotted Babylon snails, and 399 crabs released.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Star Petroleum Refining pcl published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STAR PETROLEUM REFINING
03:20aSTAR PETROLEUM REFINING : SPRC volunteer joins Aquatic Animal Release Events in late Augus..
PU
08/31Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Independent Dir..
CI
08/19SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : SPRC16C2212A to be traded on August 22, 2022
PU
08/15STAR PETROLEUM REFINING : Resolution of the Exercise of 24 Derivative warrants issued by K..
PU
08/15STAR PETROLEUM REFINING : Opportunity Day presentation Q2/2022
PU
08/15TRANSCRIPT : Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 15..
CI
08/14STAR PETROLEUM REFINING : Analyst Meeting Q2/2022
PU
08/11STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : To notify and provide Market Making Duty in Derivatives W..
PU
08/11STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : Change of the ceiling and floor price of SPRC28C2302A
PU
08/11STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 75 Derivative warrants issu..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 870 M - -
Net income 2022 435 M - -
Net Debt 2022 0,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,24x
Yield 2022 12,9%
Capitalization 1 437 M 1 437 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart STAR PETROLEUM REFINING
Duration : Period :
Star Petroleum Refining Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR PETROLEUM REFINING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,33 $
Average target price 0,40 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Dobrik Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brant Thomas Fish Chairman
Konlayuth Chotepatana Manager-Technology & Engineering
Steve Lewis Gibson Deputy CEO-Operations Department
Nattawan Khumwiwat Secretary, Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAR PETROLEUM REFINING23.47%1 437
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.2.38%16 270
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION60.13%11 449
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-21.87%7 669
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.16.96%7 070
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.117.29%5 114