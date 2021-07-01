Star Petroleum Refining : Notification of Director & CEO Resignation, Appointment of Director,CEO,Member of Human Resources Committee,Chairman of Human Resources Committee,Member of Nomination,Remuneration & Corporate Governance Committee and amendment of Authorized Directors

Internal Use Only

STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

บริษัท สตาร์ ปิ โตรเลียมรีไฟน์นิ่ง จ ากัด (มหาชน)

เลขทะเบียนนิติบุคคล0107555000155

(Translation)

No. SPRC-CF-OUT21-287

1 July 2021

Subject: Notification of Director and Chief Executive Officer Resignation, Appointment of Director, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Human Resources Committee, Chairman of the Human Resources Committee, Member of the Nomination, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee and amendment of Authorized Directors

To: The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors of Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (the "Company") at its Board of Directors meeting No. 2A/2021 which was held on 1 July 2021. The resolutions are as follows:

Acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Timothy Alan Potter from the Company's Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2021. Passed the resolution to appoint Mr. Robert Joseph Dobrik to take a directorship in the Company's Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Human Resources Committee, Chairman of the Human Resources Committee and Member of the Nomination, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee in replacement of Mr. Timothy Alan Potter, effective 1 October 2021. Approved the revision of the authorized directors, effective 1 October 2021.

From: Any two of Mr. Brant Thomas Fish, Mr. Brian Monaco Sutton, Mr. Timothy Alan Potter and Ms. Barbara Frances Harrison to jointly sign and affix the company's seal.

To: Any two of Mr. Brant Thomas Fish, Mr. Brian Monaco Sutton, Mr. Robert Joseph

Dobrikand Ms. Barbara Frances Harrison to jointly sign and affix the company's seal.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Wichai Chunhasomboon)

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

Tel: 038 699 887 and 038 699 699

