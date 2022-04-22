Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    SPRC   TH6838010002

STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SPRC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-20
10.10 THB   +1.00%
06:48aSTAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : Disclosure of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website
PU
03:12aSTAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : Minutes of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
04/20SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : SPRC19C2209A to be traded on April 21, 2022
PU
Star Petroleum Refining Public : Disclosure of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website

04/22/2022 | 06:48am EDT
Date/Time
22 Apr 2022 17:15:38
Headline
Disclosure of Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website
Symbol
SPRC
Source
SPRC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Star Petroleum Refining pcl published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 10:47:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 852 M - -
Net income 2022 155 M - -
Net Debt 2022 92,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,26x
Yield 2022 5,28%
Capitalization 1 292 M 1 292 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,3%
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Dobrik Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brant Thomas Fish Chairman
Konlayuth Chotepatana Manager-Technology & Engineering
Steve Lewis Gibson Deputy CEO-Operations Department
Nattawan Khumwiwat Secretary, Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.06%1 292
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.7.56%15 651
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION17.48%8 597
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.18.66%8 068
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA5.43%7 856
TÜRKIYE PETROL RAFINERILERI A.S.66.77%4 387