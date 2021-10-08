Log in
Star Petroleum Refining Public : Notification on Completion of Minor maintenance on the Resid Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit

10/08/2021 | 06:22am EDT
STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

บริษัท สตาร์ ปิ โตรเลียมรีไฟน์นิ่ง จ ากัด (มหาชน)

เลขทะเบียนนิติบุคคล0107555000155

(Translation)

No. SPRC-CF-OUT21-296

8 October 2021

Subject: Notification on Completion of Minor maintenance on the Resid Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit

To: The President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Refer to: Letter of Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited, No. SPRC-CF-OUT21-295, Subject: Notification of Minor maintenance on the Resid Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit, dated 27 September 2021

Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to notify that the Company has completed the minor maintenance activity on the Resid Fluidized Catalytic Cracking Unit (RFCCU) safely and ahead of schedule during 25 September - 8 October 2021 (13 days).

During the minor maintenance period, all other process facilities have continued to operate. The operational issues have been resolved and there was no supply disruption to our customers.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Wichai Chunhasomboon)

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations Tel: 038 699 887 and 038 699 699

No. 1, I-3B Road, Map Ta Phut, Amphur Muang Rayong, Rayong Province 21150, Thailand. Tel. +66 (0) 38 699 000 Fax +66 (0) 38 699 999

เลขที่ 1ถนน ไอ - 3บี ต ำบลมำบตำพุด อ ำเภอเมืองระยองจังหวัดระยอง21150 โทร. +66 (0) 38 699 000 โทรสำร +66 (0) 38 699 999

