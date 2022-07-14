Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    SPRC   TH6838010002

STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SPRC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
11.50 THB    0.00%
07:24aSTAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
07/12STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
07/08STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
Summary 
Summary

Star Petroleum Refining Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

07/14/2022 | 07:24am EDT
Headline:

Security Symbol:

Resolution of the Exercise of 17 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

BEC13C2207A, BGRI13C2207A, CPAL13C2207A, HANA13C2207A, HANA13P2207B, ICHI13C2207A, IRPC13C2207A, IVL13C2207A, PTL13C2207B, PTT13C2207B, PTTG13C2207A, PTTG13P2207A, SAWA13C2207A, SPRC13C2207A, STA13C2207A, STGT13C2207A, TOP13C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BEC13C2207A

0

BGRI13C2207A

0

CPAL13C2207A

0

HANA13C2207A

0

HANA13P2207B

0

ICHI13C2207A

0

IRPC13C2207A

0

IVL13C2207A

0

PTL13C2207B

0

PTT13C2207B

0

PTTG13C2207A

0

PTTG13P2207A

0

SAWA13C2207A

0

SPRC13C2207A

300

STA13C2207A

0

STGT13C2207A

0

TOP13C2207A

0

Signature _________________

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

(MRS. SUCHADA SODTHIBHAPKUL)

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Star Petroleum Refining pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 313 M - -
Net income 2022 287 M - -
Net cash 2022 63,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,90x
Yield 2022 8,54%
Capitalization 1 378 M 1 379 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,3%
Managers and Directors
Robert Joseph Dobrik Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brant Thomas Fish Chairman
Konlayuth Chotepatana Manager-Technology & Engineering
Steve Lewis Gibson Deputy CEO-Operations Department
Nattawan Khumwiwat Secretary, Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED17.35%1 379
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.3.57%15 766
HF SINCLAIR CORPORATION39.32%9 726
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.9.64%6 970
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA-5.00%6 315
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-27.37%3 982