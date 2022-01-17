Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPRC   TH6838010002

STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SPRC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Star Petroleum Refining Public : SPRC supports activity of 2022 National Children's Day

01/17/2022 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SPRC supports activity of 2022 National Children's DayStar Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) supported activity of 2022 National Children's Day. Recently, Khun Pongkorn Chochuwong, Manager of Process Safety and QEHS presented 100 sets of Antigen Test Kit (ATK) to Khun Tawatchai Kerdmanee, Assistant Director of Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate Office. Moreover, SPRC supported water bottles and towels for such activity to school and communities in Map Ta Phut. This support is worth 55,600 baht in total.

This support is to realize the importance of creating benefits for society and aimed to be a part of promoting sustainable community development amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Disclaimer

Star Petroleum Refining pcl published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
01/13STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : SPRC continuous supports for 4th consecutive years to the..
PU
2021STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : SPRC organizes activity to release aquatic animals for 19..
PU
2021STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : SPRC provides Bottles Drinking Water to Submarine Squadro..
PU
2021STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : SPRC welcomes new Commander 1st Naval Fleet Sattahip
PU
2021STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : SPRC receives “CSR Recognition” Award as One ..
PU
2021Changing of CFO
PU
2021Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021SPRC announces results for Q3/2021 Performance Net Income of US$ 4 million (Baht&hellip..
PU
2021Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No.4/2021 regarding ..
PU
2021Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 831 M - -
Net income 2021 114 M - -
Net Debt 2021 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 1 399 M 1 398 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,32 $
Average target price 0,35 $
Spread / Average Target 9,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Alan Potter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wichai Chunhasomboon Chief Financial Officer
Brant Thomas Fish Chairman
Konlayuth Chotepatana Manager-Technology & Engineering
Steve Lewis Gibson Deputy CEO-Operations Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED9.18%1 398
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.10.20%15 226
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA10.52%8 850
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION14.92%8 322
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.6.91%8 200
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED3.91%5 634