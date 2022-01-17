Star Petroleum Refining Public : SPRC supports activity of 2022 National Children's Day

SPRC supports activity of 2022 National Children's DayStar Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) supported activity of 2022 National Children's Day. Recently, Khun Pongkorn Chochuwong, Manager of Process Safety and QEHS presented 100 sets of Antigen Test Kit (ATK) to Khun Tawatchai Kerdmanee, Assistant Director of Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate Office. Moreover, SPRC supported water bottles and towels for such activity to school and communities in Map Ta Phut. This support is worth 55,600 baht in total.

This support is to realize the importance of creating benefits for society and aimed to be a part of promoting sustainable community development amid the COVID-19 crisis.