Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPRC   TH6838010002

STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SPRC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 01/28
9.7 THB   -1.02%
02:14aThai beach declared disaster area after oil spill
RE
01:59aThai beach declared disaster area after oil spill
RE
01/28Oil workers race to protect beaches from spill off Thai coast
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thai beach declared disaster area after oil spill

01/29/2022 | 02:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Oil spills in eastern coast of Thailand

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A beach in eastern Thailand was declared a disaster area on Saturday as oil leaking from an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand continued to wash ashore and blacken the sand.

The leak from the pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC) started late on Tuesday and was brought under control a day later after spilling an estimated 50,000 litres (13,209 gallons) of oil into the ocean 20 km (12 miles) from the country's industrialised eastern seaboard.

Some of the oil reached the shoreline at Mae Ramphueng beach in Rayong province late on Friday after spreading over 47 sq km (18 sq miles) of sea in the gulf.

The navy is working with SPRC to contain the leak and said the main oil mass was still offshore with only a small amount washing up on at least two spots along the 12-km-long beach.

About 150 SPRC workers and 200 navy personnel had been deployed to clean up the beach and oil boom barriers had been set up, the navy said.

Twelve navy ships and three civilian ships along with a number of aircraft were also working to contain the spill at sea with booms and dispersant spray.

"We and the company are still working at sea to reduce the amount of oil by cornering the spill and sucking up the oil and spraying dispersant," Rear Admiral Artorn Charapinyo, deputy commander of the first Naval Area command, told reporters.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC -1.15% 3168 Delayed Quote.0.51%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.70% 90.67 Delayed Quote.15.19%
SEABOARD CORPORATION 3.20% 3759.99 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -1.02% 9.7 End-of-day quote.-1.02%
WTI -0.11% 87.244 Delayed Quote.15.94%
All news about STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:14aThai beach declared disaster area after oil spill
RE
01:59aThai beach declared disaster area after oil spill
RE
01/28Oil workers race to protect beaches from spill off Thai coast
RE
01/28Thailand oil slick expected to hit coast, national park
AQ
01/27Thailand deploys more assets as oil slick threatens beaches
AQ
01/27Thai oil spill cleanup to take 5 more days, navy says
RE
01/27STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC : Update on an Oil Spill at Offshore Single Point Mooring (..
PU
01/26Thailand races to contain oil slick after pipeline leak
RE
01/26Authorities stop 20-ton oil spill in Thailand
AQ
01/26Thai cleanup underway after oil spill off eastern coast
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 837 M - -
Net income 2021 112 M - -
Net Debt 2021 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 1 258 M 1 258 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 0,29 $
Average target price 0,35 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Alan Potter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wichai Chunhasomboon Chief Financial Officer
Brant Thomas Fish Chairman
Konlayuth Chotepatana Manager-Technology & Engineering
Steve Lewis Gibson Deputy CEO-Operations Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAR PETROLEUM REFINING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.02%1 258
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.7.72%14 702
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-0.73%7 720
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION6.04%7 679
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-3.34%7 312
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-3.91%5 209