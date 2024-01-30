(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth in Tuesday's Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Casta Diva is advancing more than 11 percent to EUR1.57, in its third bullish session.

Eprcomunicazione is advancing more than 10 percent to EUR2.16, in its 11th session on the bullish side.

LOSERS

STAR7 is stepping back 6.4 percent, in the red by more than 10 percent on a weekly basis.

Imprendiroma is giving up 6.0%, in the wake of last night's red equally with 6.0%.

