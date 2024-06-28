(Alliance News) - STAR7 Spa announced Friday that its chairman and CEO, Lorenzo Mondo, has bought back 4,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR5.9813, for a total consideration of EUR23,925.20.

STAR7's stock closed Friday down 1.6 percent at EUR6.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

