Lorenzo Mondo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STAR7, commented: "This concludes the formal process of the PAS conversion, which represents the achievement of one of the objectives STAR7 set itself when it was listed on Euronext Growth Milan".

For more than 20 years, STAR7 has served its customers as a leader in the product information sector. Support for product and process engineering, creating and managing technical content, as well as marketing, translation, printing and virtual experience: with its services, STAR7 is able to support the industrial activity of customers throughout the life cycle of the product, from the design phase to after-sales. The hallmark of STAR7 has always been an approach capable of combining specific know-how, technology and overall perspective to offer the best possible solutions to the needs of customers and the global market. This approach has seen STAR7 strike major partnerships with leading international companies, establishing it as a reliable and credible global partner. STAR7 is part of the STAR Group network.

