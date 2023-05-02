Star7 S p A : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting - 2022 Annual Report approved

Valle San Bartolomeo (Alessandria, Italy), 02 May 2023

STAR7 (EGM: ticker STAR7) held its Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting today in Valle San Bartolomeo (Italy), at second call, under the chairmanship of Lorenzo Mondo. STAR7 provides an integrated range of product-information services, from product and process engineering support to the creation and management of technical and marketing content, translation, printing and virtual experience.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2022, which closed with a net profit of €4,095,010, and resolved to allocate STAR7 S.p.A.'s net profit for 2022 as follows:

€4,095,010 to the extraordinary reserve.

The Shareholders' Meeting also reviewed STAR7's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which show significant growth in the main earnings indicators, as shown below:

Revenues: €83.3 million (+41.1% vs. €58.9 million in 2021)

Pro-forma revenues*: €83.9 million (+15.3% vs. €72.8 million in 2021)

EBITDA: €15.5 million (+87% vs. €8.3 million in 2021)

EBITDA Margin: 18.6% (vs. 14% in 2021)

Pro-forma EBITDA*: €15.5 million (+21% vs. pro-forma EBITDA of €12.8 million in 2021)

Pro-forma EBITDA Margin*: 18.5% (vs. 17.6% pro-form EBITDA margin in 2021)

Profit for the year: €3.4 million (+38.6% vs. €2.5 million in 2021)

Net financial position: Net debt of €35.1 million as at 31.12.2022 (increase of €3.2 million compared to debt of €31.9 million as at 31.12.2021)

*The pro-forma figures take into account the 12-month impact of the acquisitions of The Geo Group Corporation (April 2021) and LocalEyes Ltd. (November 2021), and the acquisition of Vertere Srl (July 2022).

Lorenzo Mondo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STAR7, commented: "The 2022 results presented today at our shareholders' meeting confirm the validity of the strategy we presented at the IPO in December 2021, which we have successfully implemented over subsequent months. Despite a macroeconomic scenario that was profoundly different to what we had forecast at the end of 2021, we managed to meet our targets, demonstrating the solidity of our business model.



"As far as the performance of our Service Lines is concerned, Global Content services substantially maintained its market share, while growing significantly in absolute value, thanks to the expansion in the US market. Printing services increased their proportion of the Group's total revenues, mainly due to the acquisition of major new customers in the educational publishing sector in Brazil, which has proved to be an excellent diversification opportunity."

Shareholders were also able to attend the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise their voting rights by granting a specific proxy to the Appointed Representative under Article 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998 ("TUF").



The Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting and the Summary Voting Report will be made available to the public within the terms of the law at the company's registered office in Valle S. Bartolomeo (Alessandria, Italy), as well as by publication on the company website www.star-7.com, in the "Investor Relations/Press Releases" section and on the authorised storage mechanism www.1info.it.

For more than 20 years, STAR7 has served its customers as a leader in the product information sector. Support for product and process engineering, creating and managing technical content, as well as marketing, translation, printing and virtual experience: with its services, STAR7 is able to support the industrial activity of customers throughout the life cycle of the product, from the design phase to after-sales. The hallmark of STAR7 has always been an approach capable of combining specific know-how, technology and overall perspective to offer the best possible solutions to the needs of customers and the global market. This approach has seen STAR7 strike major partnerships with leading international companies, establishing it as a reliable and credible global partner. STAR7 is part of the STAR Group network.

