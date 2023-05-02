Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Star7 S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAR7   IT0005466195

STAR7 S.P.A.

(STAR7)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-28 am EDT
8.600 EUR   -.--%
06:06aStar7 S P A : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting - 2022 Annual Report approved
PU
03/28STAR7 soars in 2022, profits and revenues grow double digits
AN
01/10STAR7, Barbara Donadio is the new chief financial officer
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Star7 S p A : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting - 2022 Annual Report approved

05/02/2023 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
STAR7 - Strong growth in revenues and increased operating margin

Valle San Bartolomeo (Alessandria, Italy), 02 May 2023

STAR7 (EGM: ticker STAR7) held its Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting today in Valle San Bartolomeo (Italy), at second call, under the chairmanship of Lorenzo Mondo. STAR7 provides an integrated range of product-information services, from product and process engineering support to the creation and management of technical and marketing content, translation, printing and virtual experience.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2022, which closed with a net profit of €4,095,010, and resolved to allocate STAR7 S.p.A.'s net profit for 2022 as follows:

  • €4,095,010 to the extraordinary reserve.

The Shareholders' Meeting also reviewed STAR7's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which show significant growth in the main earnings indicators, as shown below:
Revenues: €83.3 million (+41.1% vs. €58.9 million in 2021)
Pro-forma revenues*: €83.9 million (+15.3% vs. €72.8 million in 2021)
EBITDA: €15.5 million (+87% vs. €8.3 million in 2021)
EBITDA Margin: 18.6% (vs. 14% in 2021)
Pro-forma EBITDA*: €15.5 million (+21% vs. pro-forma EBITDA of €12.8 million in 2021)
Pro-forma EBITDA Margin*: 18.5% (vs. 17.6% pro-form EBITDA margin in 2021)
Profit for the year: €3.4 million (+38.6% vs. €2.5 million in 2021)
Net financial position: Net debt of €35.1 million as at 31.12.2022 (increase of €3.2 million compared to debt of €31.9 million as at 31.12.2021)

*The pro-forma figures take into account the 12-month impact of the acquisitions of The Geo Group Corporation (April 2021) and LocalEyes Ltd. (November 2021), and the acquisition of Vertere Srl (July 2022).

Lorenzo Mondo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STAR7, commented: "The 2022 results presented today at our shareholders' meeting confirm the validity of the strategy we presented at the IPO in December 2021, which we have successfully implemented over subsequent months. Despite a macroeconomic scenario that was profoundly different to what we had forecast at the end of 2021, we managed to meet our targets, demonstrating the solidity of our business model.

"As far as the performance of our Service Lines is concerned, Global Content services substantially maintained its market share, while growing significantly in absolute value, thanks to the expansion in the US market. Printing services increased their proportion of the Group's total revenues, mainly due to the acquisition of major new customers in the educational publishing sector in Brazil, which has proved to be an excellent diversification opportunity."

Shareholders were also able to attend the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise their voting rights by granting a specific proxy to the Appointed Representative under Article 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998 ("TUF").

FILING OF DOCUMENTATION

The Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting and the Summary Voting Report will be made available to the public within the terms of the law at the company's registered office in Valle S. Bartolomeo (Alessandria, Italy), as well as by publication on the company website www.star-7.com, in the "Investor Relations/Press Releases" section and on the authorised storage mechanism www.1info.it.

STAR7

For more than 20 years, STAR7 has served its customers as a leader in the product information sector. Support for product and process engineering, creating and managing technical content, as well as marketing, translation, printing and virtual experience: with its services, STAR7 is able to support the industrial activity of customers throughout the life cycle of the product, from the design phase to after-sales. The hallmark of STAR7 has always been an approach capable of combining specific know-how, technology and overall perspective to offer the best possible solutions to the needs of customers and the global market. This approach has seen STAR7 strike major partnerships with leading international companies, establishing it as a reliable and credible global partner. STAR7 is part of the STAR Group network.
www.star-7.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

INVESTOR RELATIONS
investorrelations@star-7.com

Barbara Donadio, CFO e Investor Relations Manager STAR7
Tel: +39 349 591 02 59
E-mail: barbara.donadio@star-7.com

Blue Arrow - IR Advisor

Maria Grazia Mantini
Mob: +41 78 723 6840
E-mail: mariagrazia.mantini@bluearrow.ch

MEDIA RELATIONS STAR7
mediarelations@star-7.com

iCorporate - Press Office
E-mail: star7@icorporate.it

Elisa Piacentino, Senior Consultant and Client Supervisor
Mob. +39 366 9134595

Attachments

Disclaimer

Star7 S.p.A. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 10:05:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STAR7 S.P.A.
06:06aStar7 S P A : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting - 2022 Annual Report approved
PU
03/28STAR7 soars in 2022, profits and revenues grow double digits
AN
01/10STAR7, Barbara Donadio is the new chief financial officer
AN
01/02STAR7 signs lease agreements for CAAR and STI business units
AN
2022Certain Shares of Star7 S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-DEC-2022..
CI
2022Star7 S.p.A. entered into a term sheet agreement to acquire Consulting Automotive Aeros..
CI
2022Star7 S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Star7 S P A : signs contract to aquire 100% of Vertere S.R.L.
PU
2022Star7 S.p.A. entered into an agreement to acquire Vertere S.R.L. for €0.84 million..
CI
2022Star7 S P A : - Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 december 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 80,6 M 88,4 M 88,4 M
Net income 2022 4,20 M 4,61 M 4,61 M
Net Debt 2022 28,0 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 65,8 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 837
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart STAR7 S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Star7 S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR7 S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,60 €
Average target price 12,95 €
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Mondo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paolo Castagno Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Rebaudengo Independent Director
Josef Zibung Director
Andrea Farina Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAR7 S.P.A.1.18%72
FISERV, INC.20.83%74 966
CINTAS CORPORATION2.37%47 019
BLOCK, INC.-4.17%36 422
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.3.71%27 170
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-3.03%25 017
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer