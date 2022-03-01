Star7 S p A : makes confident start to 2022 with major contract renewals and diversification

PRESS RELEASE



Valle San Bartolomeo (Alessandria, Italy), 1 March 2022

STAR7 S.p.A. - a content and product information Group with services spanning content creation, localization, printing and immersive reality experience - has made a positive start to 2022 with success in two of the key areas for its current and future development: deepening ties with customers in the strategic Luxury segment and diversifying its business through the service of new end markets.



Firstly, a leading Italian high-end automotive brand that is a global household name and a longstanding STAR7 customer, has shown its continuing trust in the company by renewing long-term contracts that cover all the Group's service lines. The renewals demonstrate the success of STAR7's innovative 'Integrale⁷' approach, further validate the potential of the company's positioning, and will make an important contribution to its future growth.

Secondly, in terms of the second area of new business development and the cultivation of new end markets, STAR7 is proud to announce an important success in the Tourism segment, which is relatively unexplored ground for the company. STAR7 has signed an important supply agreement for translation services with one of Italy's main tourism operators, enabling the Group to engage with a powerhouse sector of the Italian economy and to support a major new customer in a period of fresh systemic impetus and opportunity.

Lorenzo Mondo, CEO of STAR7, commented: "As has often been the case in our Group's history, growth and development are rooted in a powerful blend of the past and the future, between longstanding relationships that evolve from solid foundations and new, forward-looking partnerships that push us to explore fresh horizons. In both cases, the result is a big injection of confidence for all of us - in the work we've done and in STAR7's positive growth prospects."



For more than 20 years, STAR7 has served its customers as a leader in the product information sector. Support for product and process engineering, creating and managing technical content, as well as marketing, translation, printing and virtual experience: STAR7's range of services mean it can assist its customers throughout the product life-cycle - from design to aftersales.

An approach that combines specialist knowledge, technology and a holistic vision has always been STAR7's hallmark, allowing it to offer the best possible solutions to meet the needs of its customers and the global market. This approach has seen STAR7 strike major partnerships with leading international companies, establishing it as a reliable and credible global partner.

STAR7 is part of the STAR Group network.

www.star-7.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

investorrelations@star-7.com



Paolo Castagno, CFO and Investor Relations Manager STAR7

Tel: +39 0131 1988872

E-mail: paolo.castagno@star-7.com



Maria Grazia Mantini, IR Advisor

Blue Arrow

Tel: +41 78 723 6840

E-mail: mariagrazia.mantini@bluearrow.ch

MEDIA RELATIONS STAR7

mediarelations@star-7.com



Piera Alasia, Chief Marketing Officer

Tel: +39 0131 19788

E-mail: piera.alasia@star-7.com