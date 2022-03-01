Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Star7 S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAR7   IT0005466195

STAR7 S.P.A.

(STAR7)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Star7 S p A : makes confident start to 2022 with major contract renewals and diversification

03/01/2022 | 06:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Valle San Bartolomeo (Alessandria, Italy), 1 March 2022

STAR7 S.p.A. - a content and product information Group with services spanning content creation, localization, printing and immersive reality experience - has made a positive start to 2022 with success in two of the key areas for its current and future development: deepening ties with customers in the strategic Luxury segment and diversifying its business through the service of new end markets.

Firstly, a leading Italian high-end automotive brand that is a global household name and a longstanding STAR7 customer, has shown its continuing trust in the company by renewing long-term contracts that cover all the Group's service lines. The renewals demonstrate the success of STAR7's innovative 'Integrale⁷' approach, further validate the potential of the company's positioning, and will make an important contribution to its future growth.

Secondly, in terms of the second area of new business development and the cultivation of new end markets, STAR7 is proud to announce an important success in the Tourism segment, which is relatively unexplored ground for the company. STAR7 has signed an important supply agreement for translation services with one of Italy's main tourism operators, enabling the Group to engage with a powerhouse sector of the Italian economy and to support a major new customer in a period of fresh systemic impetus and opportunity.

Lorenzo Mondo, CEO of STAR7, commented: "As has often been the case in our Group's history, growth and development are rooted in a powerful blend of the past and the future, between longstanding relationships that evolve from solid foundations and new, forward-looking partnerships that push us to explore fresh horizons. In both cases, the result is a big injection of confidence for all of us - in the work we've done and in STAR7's positive growth prospects."

STAR7

For more than 20 years, STAR7 has served its customers as a leader in the product information sector. Support for product and process engineering, creating and managing technical content, as well as marketing, translation, printing and virtual experience: STAR7's range of services mean it can assist its customers throughout the product life-cycle - from design to aftersales.
An approach that combines specialist knowledge, technology and a holistic vision has always been STAR7's hallmark, allowing it to offer the best possible solutions to meet the needs of its customers and the global market. This approach has seen STAR7 strike major partnerships with leading international companies, establishing it as a reliable and credible global partner.
STAR7 is part of the STAR Group network.
www.star-7.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

INVESTOR RELATIONS
investorrelations@star-7.com

Paolo Castagno, CFO and Investor Relations Manager STAR7
Tel: +39 0131 1988872
E-mail: paolo.castagno@star-7.com

Maria Grazia Mantini, IR Advisor
Blue Arrow
Tel: +41 78 723 6840
E-mail: mariagrazia.mantini@bluearrow.ch

MEDIA RELATIONS STAR7
mediarelations@star-7.com

Piera Alasia, Chief Marketing Officer
Tel: +39 0131 19788
E-mail: piera.alasia@star-7.com

Disclaimer

Star7 S.p.A. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 11:43:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STAR7 S.P.A.
06:45aSTAR7 S P A : makes confident start to 2022 with major contract renewals and diversificati..
PU
2021STAR7 : first day of trading on Euronext Growth Milan
PU
2021Star7 S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €15.015 million.
CI
2021Star7 S.p.A. has filed an IPO.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44,1 M 49,6 M 49,6 M
Net income 2020 1,49 M 1,68 M 1,68 M
Net Debt 2020 16,3 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 64,3 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 293
Free-Float -
Chart STAR7 S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Star7 S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAR7 S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAR7 S.P.A.-9.18%72
BLOCK, INC.-21.06%73 957
FISERV, INC.-5.90%63 700
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.31%38 933
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-1.33%37 609
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-17.94%29 015