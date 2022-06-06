Star7 S p A : reinforces the leadership team



Valle San Bartolomeo (Alessandria, Italy), 6 June 2022

STAR7 (EGM: STAR7 ticker)announces the entry of Andrea Miccoli to the group, in the role ofSTAR7 Product Knowledge Leader. The STAR7 company provides an integrated range of services dedicated to product information, from product and process engineering support to creating and managing technical and marketing content, translation, printing and virtual experience. The Product Knowledge Service Line is dedicated to physical and virtual product information, content and technical documentation.

For more than 15 years, Product Knowledge has been following all stages of defining, authoring and managing technical documentation in a specific and innovative way, from use and maintenance manuals to after-sales services, training, e-learning and even the more complex consulting activities of serviceability analysis and logistic support analysis. With consolidated revenues of EUR 25,370,721, it accounted for approximately 35% of the Group's overall turnover in 2021. Together with the other four service lines, Product Knowledge implements the Integrale7 approach to creating and managing product information and content for some of STAR7's biggest customers.

Born in Ravenna in 1977 and with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Bologna, Andrea Miccoli can boast a substantial and varied career, developed over the course of his experience in multinationals that are international leaders in their sector. Miccoli has consolidated his experience with positions of increasing responsibility, from Ferretti Group, where he worked as Customer Care & Aftersales Manager, to CNHi, where he was Global Technical Information, Cataloguing and Aftersales Engineering Manager for all of the company's brands.

Miccoli contributes extensive knowledge of the world of technical documentation and translation to STAR7, including technical training and aftersales services. In the course of his career, he has also consolidated his expertise in coordination, resource management and supporting new product launches in international teams, dealing with budget planning and control and developing new tools and processes, leading strategic global projects and constantly liaising with product development, engineering and aftersales departments.

Lorenzo Mondo, founder and CEO of the STAR7 Group, had this to say: "We are delighted to welcome Andrea Miccoli to STAR7. His entry to the Product Knowledge Service Line will contribute a know-how that's unique to the market and will be vital in allowing us to achieve new goals. Dynamism and a constant search for winning solutions to the global challenges that our customers have to face arethe key we intend to use to manage a future that's always changing. We're sure that Andrea can make a fundamental contribution in this area."

Andrea Miccoli commented: "I'm excited about taking on this new challenge in STAR7 and putting my expertise at the disposal of our customers, promoting the generation and sharing of innovative ideas that can guide us towards growth and achieving new goals in technical product expertise."

"Customer focus and a passion for innovation are among the guiding values of STAR7. I experienced these characteristics first and foremost as a customer, and I share them, because they're also deeply rooted in the way I see business," Miccoli concluded.

For more than 20 years, STAR7 has served its customers as a leader in the product information sector. Support for

product and process engineering, creating and managing technical content, as well as marketing, translation, printing and virtual experience: with its services, STAR7 is able to support the industrial activity of customers throughout the life cycle of the product, from the design phase to the after-sales.

The hallmark of STAR7 has always been an approach capable of combining specific know-how, technology and overview to offer the best possible solutions to the needs of customers and the global market. This approach has seen STAR7 strike major partnerships with leading international companies, establishing it as a reliable and credible global partner. STAR7 is part of the STAR Group network.

Website: www.star-7.com

