    SPH   BG1100005971

STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC

(SPH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 08/26
7.25 BGN   +2.11%
06:12aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : 1H 2021 Consolidated Financial Report
PU
08/23STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales August 2021
PU
07/29STARA PLANINA HOLD : 1H 2021 Financial Report
PU
Stara Planina Hold : 1H 2021 Consolidated Financial Report

08/27/2021 | 06:12am EDT
1H 2021 Consolidated Financial Report

27.08.2021

1H 2021 Consolidated Financial Report of the company has submitted to the Financial Supervision Commission.


Activity Report
Financial Report
Explanatory Notes

The net consolidated profit of the Group for the first half of 2021 reached BGN 16 559 thousand which is a growth by over 125 % compared to the reported consolidated net profit of the Group in the amount of BGN 7 350 thousand for the same period of the previous year and an increase by over 47 % compared to the consolidated net profit of the Group for the first half of 2019.

The consolidated sales for the first half of 2021 are in the amount of BGN 131.7 million and report a 28.5 % growth compared to the sales for the same period of 2020 and an increase by 7.4% compared to the reported sales for the first half of the pre-crisis 2019. We expect the net sales revenues for the second half of the year to reach BGN 134.2 million.

We expect the consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2021 to reach BGN 69.8 million thus we will report an increase by over 57 % compared to the same period of the previous year and an increase by over 32 % compared to the same period of the pre-crisis 2019. We confirm our expectations that with the forecast revenues for the second half of 2021 we will report an increase by nearly 38 % compared to the same period of the previous year and an increase by over 31 % compared to the second half of 2019.

As from the beginning of 2021, the companies in the Group of Stara Planina Group Hold AD report a significantly higher growth of prices (as opposed to the forecasted and reported inflation) of raw materials, energy, labor remuneration which respectively affects production prices. As of 30.06.2021 the average growth of the prices of raw materials compared to January 2021 is 10-15%, as the growth of steels exceeds 37%, of energy is 50%, and of labor remuneration 9 %. As of the date of this report the average growth of raw material prices is 30-40% compared to January 2021, as in solid steels the growth is about 80%, the growth of energy is 100%, and the average annual growth of labor remuneration is expected to reach 15 %. With these serious increases in the prices of all major components affecting the cost of manufactured products, the realistic expectations are to achieve an annual growth in the price of products sold of 12-13 % for December, 2021 compared to December, 2020.

Consolidated half-year sales incl. updated forecast for 2021 (BGN million)

[No canvas support]>

Disclaimer

Stara Planina Hold AD published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 212 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2020 8,10 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
Net cash 2020 34,1 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 4,57%
Capitalization 151 M 90,6 M 90,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 437
Free-Float 64,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Evgeniy Vasilev Uzunov Chairman
Vasil Georgiev Velev Executive Director
Spas Borisov Videv Director
Stefan Atanasov Nikolov Director
Sofia Argirova-Atanasova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC33.03%91
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)37.24%72 140
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.10%28 320
HAL TRUST31.96%15 490
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)14.37%15 410
LIFCO AB (PUBL)60.90%13 213