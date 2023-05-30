Stara Planina Hold : 1Q 2023 Consolidated Financial Notification

Documents:

Financial Notification

Explanatory Notes

Declarations

The companies in the group of Stara Planina Hold Plc report higher results than expected as the consolidated sales revenues for the first quarter of 2023 reached BGN 107.9 million thus reporting a 23.47 % growth compared to the same period of 2022 and an increase by over 70 % compared to the first quarter of 2021.

We confirm our forecasts that the growth in consolidated sales revenues will continue in 2023 albeit at significantly slower rates. With the updated forecast revenues for the first half of 2023, we expect to report a growth by 16.9 % compared to the same period of the previous year and an increase by almost 63 % compared to the revenues for the first half of 2021.