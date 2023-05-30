Advanced search
    SPH   BG1100005971

STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC

(SPH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-24
9.100 BGN   -5.21%
Stara Planina Hold : 1Q 2023 Consolidated Financial Notification
PU
05/22Stara Planina Hold plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Five Months of 2023
CI
05/22Stara Planina Hold plc Provides Consolidated Sales Results for the Month of April 2023
CI
Stara Planina Hold : 1Q 2023 Consolidated Financial Notification

05/30/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
1Q 2023 Consolidated Financial Notification

29.05.2023

Stara Planina Hold Plc announced a Consolidated Public Notice on the Financial Standing for the first quarter of 2023.

Documents:
Financial Notification
Explanatory Notes
Declarations

The companies in the group of Stara Planina Hold Plc report higher results than expected as the consolidated sales revenues for the first quarter of 2023 reached BGN 107.9 million thus reporting a 23.47 % growth compared to the same period of 2022 and an increase by over 70 % compared to the first quarter of 2021.

We confirm our forecasts that the growth in consolidated sales revenues will continue in 2023 albeit at significantly slower rates. With the updated forecast revenues for the first half of 2023, we expect to report a growth by 16.9 % compared to the same period of the previous year and an increase by almost 63 % compared to the revenues for the first half of 2021.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stara Planina Hold AD published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 379 M 208 M 208 M
Net income 2022 18,0 M 9,85 M 9,85 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 189 M 104 M 104 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 2 369
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Stara Planina Hold Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,10 BGN
Average target price 14,96 BGN
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
Managers and Directors
Evgeniy Vasilev Uzunov Chairman
Vasil Georgiev Velev Executive Director
Spas Borisov Videv Director
Stefan Atanasov Nikolov Director
Sofia Argirova-Atanasova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC-2.15%104
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)13.90%62 159
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.67%23 532
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-2.01%10 872
LIFCO AB (PUBL)33.74%9 769
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-8.96%9 614
