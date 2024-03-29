Stara Planina Hold AD, formerly Tsentralen privatizatsionen fond (Central Privatization Fund), is a Bulgaria-based holding company that is principally engaged in the acquisition, appraisal and managing of shares, bonds, as well as the cession of licenses for patents. It specializes in the restructuring and management of its subsidiaries, the establishment of new subsidiaries, as well as the investment in and financing of other enterprises, in which it is a shareholder. It has shares in companies, which specialize in the industrial machinery and equipment, electrical engineering, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, textile and food-processing industries. The Holding is the majority shareholder in such companies as Elhim Iskra AD, Fazan AD, Hidravlichni elementi i sistemi AD (Hydraulic Elements and Systems AD), Patstroyinzhenering AD, Slavyana AD and SPH Trans OOD. In July 2014, it sold 53.6% of Patstroyinzhenering AD- Kurdzhali to Bio mining AD.

Sector Investment Holding Companies