Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Stara Planina Hold Plc    5SR   BG1100005971

STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC

(5SR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 01/25
5.8 BGN   -0.85%
02:36aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : 4Q 2020 Financial Notification
PU
01/22STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales January 2021
PU
01/18STARA PLANINA HOLD : Year 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stara Planina Hold : 4Q 2020 Financial Notification

01/27/2021 | 02:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
4Q 2020 Financial Notification

27.01.2021

4Q 2020 Financial Notification of the company has submitted to the Financial Supervision Commission.

Documents:
Financial Report
Explanatory Notes

We expect the net sales revenues of the group in the reporting quarter to reach BGN 53.2 million compared to BGN 49.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 which is a 7.9 % growth on an annual basis. We expect the sales in the first quarter of 2021 to reach BGN 52.9 million.

The net profit of the holding amounts to BGN 5,075 thousand compared to BGN 6,427 thousand for 2019 which is a 21 % decrease in confirmation of our expectations, published at the end of October 2020. The profit down-turn is mainly due to the effect of the global economic crisis related to the governments' measures in relation to Covid-19. The Board of Directors will propose to the regular annual general meeting of the shareholders to continue the tradition of distributing part of the financial result for dividends.

The effect of the measures taken by the governments with regard to Covid-19 has led to pessimism in the business sentiment of our main partners. For the last three months of 2020, we reported for the first time minimal and unstable sales growth compared to the same period of the previous year. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on industry worldwide appears to be uneven and difficult to predict. Despite the positive development of the business climate in the fourth quarter of 2020, for the time being we are not able to commit to a definite forecast on the outcome of the crisis that began in industry in 2019 and was intensified and modulated by Covid-19 in 2020.

May 20th, 2021 is the preliminary date for holding the regular annual general meeting of shareholders.

Disclaimer

Stara Planina Hold AD published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 07:35:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC
02:36aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : 4Q 2020 Financial Notification
PU
01/22STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales January 2021
PU
01/18STARA PLANINA HOLD : Year 2021
PU
2020STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales December 2020
PU
2020STARA PLANINA HOLD : 2021 Anticipations
PU
2020STARA PLANINA HOLD : 3Q 2020 Consolidated Financial Notification
PU
2020STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales November 2020
PU
2020STARA PLANINA HOLD : 3Q 2020 Financial Notification
PU
2020STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales October 2020
PU
2020STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales September 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 225 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2019 6,75 M 4,19 M 4,19 M
Net cash 2019 29,0 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 120 M 74,9 M 74,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 437
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Stara Planina Hold Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,80 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Evgeniy Vasilev Uzunov Chairman
Vasil Georgiev Velev Executive Director
Spas Borisov Videv Director
Stefan Atanasov Nikolov Director
Sofia Argirova-Atanasova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC6.42%75
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED1.48%27 311
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB4.30%14 710
KINNEVIK AB0.24%13 944
LIFCO AB (PUBL)-0.57%8 568
SOMFY SA9.38%6 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ