    SPH   BG1100005971

STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC

(SPH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
8.900 BGN   -8.72%
09:00aStara Planina Hold : Forecast sales April 2023
PU
03/29Stara Planina Hold : Other documents
PU
03/29Stara Planina Hold : General Meeting of Shareholders 2023
PU
Stara Planina Hold : Forecast sales April 2023

04/21/2023 | 09:00am EDT
Forecast sales April 2023

21.04.2023

Stara Planina Hold Plc announces current sales (on consolidated basis) and the results of the most significant enterprises in the Holding's portfolio for March 2023 and forecast sales for April 2023. Letter.

The consolidated sales for the first three months of 2023 reached BGN 105.9 million thus reporting a 20.81 % growth compared to the sales for the same period of 2022.

Expected sales for the first four months of 2023 will reach BGN 138.2 million with a 18.20 % growth YoY.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stara Planina Hold AD published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 12:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 379 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2022 18,0 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 185 M 104 M 104 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 2 369
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Stara Planina Hold Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 8,90 BGN
Average target price 14,96 BGN
Spread / Average Target 68,1%
Managers and Directors
Evgeniy Vasilev Uzunov Chairman
Vasil Georgiev Velev Executive Director
Spas Borisov Videv Director
Stefan Atanasov Nikolov Director
Sofia Argirova-Atanasova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC-4.30%104
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.89%63 043
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.86%24 883
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.96%12 433
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-5.26%10 365
LIFCO AB (PUBL)31.96%10 125
