Stara Planina Hold : Forecast sales April 2023

Stara Planina Hold Plc announces current sales (on consolidated basis) and the results of the most significant enterprises in the Holding's portfolio for March 2023 and forecast sales for April 2023. Letter .

The consolidated sales for the first three months of 2023 reached BGN 105.9 million thus reporting a 20.81 % growth compared to the sales for the same period of 2022.

Expected sales for the first four months of 2023 will reach BGN 138.2 million with a 18.20 % growth YoY.