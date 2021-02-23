Stara Planina Hold : Forecast sales February 2021

Stara Planina Hold AD announces current financial results (on consolidated basis) and the results of the most significant enterprises in Holding's portfolio on January 2021 and projected sales for February 2021. Letter .

Consolidated sales for M01 2021 show an increase of 8.4% compared to M01 2020 sales.

Expected sales for the first two months of 2021 will be 10.5% higher compared to the same period in 2020..