MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Stara Planina Hold Plc

STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC

(5SR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 02/19
5.9 BGN   +0.85%
03:50aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales February 2021
PU
01/27STARA PLANINA HOLD : 4Q 2020 Financial Notification
PU
01/22STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales January 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stara Planina Hold : Forecast sales February 2021

02/23/2021 | 03:50am EST
Forecast sales February 2021

23.02.2021

Stara Planina Hold AD announces current financial results (on consolidated basis) and the results of the most significant enterprises in Holding's portfolio on January 2021 and projected sales for February 2021. Letter.

Consolidated sales for M01 2021 show an increase of 8.4% compared to M01 2020 sales.

Expected sales for the first two months of 2021 will be 10.5% higher compared to the same period in 2020..

Disclaimer

Stara Planina Hold AD published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 08:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 225 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2019 6,75 M 4,19 M 4,19 M
Net cash 2019 29,0 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 123 M 76,1 M 76,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 437
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Stara Planina Hold Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,90 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Evgeniy Vasilev Uzunov Chairman
Vasil Georgiev Velev Executive Director
Spas Borisov Videv Director
Stefan Atanasov Nikolov Director
Sofia Argirova-Atanasova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC8.26%76
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.25%27 503
KINNEVIK AB-0.83%14 005
LIFCO AB (PUBL)5.13%9 118
SOMFY SA2.74%6 007
DUBAI INVESTMENTS1.38%1 725
