  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Stara Planina Hold Plc
  News
  Summary
    SPH   BG1100005971

STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC

(SPH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-12
9.800 BGN   +3.16%
STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales July 2022
PU
06/22STARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales June 2022
PU
06/22Stara Planina Hold Plc Provides Sales Guidance for the First Six Months of 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stara Planina Hold : Forecast sales July 2022

07/21/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Forecast sales July 2022

21.07.2022

Stara Planina Hold Plc announces current sales (on consolidated basis) and the results of the most significant enterprises in the Holding's portfolio for June 2022 and forecast sales for July 2022. Letter.

The consolidated sales for the first half of 2022 reached BGN 182.6 million thus reporting a 38.06 % growth compared to the sales for the same period of 2021.

Expected sales for the first seven months of 2022 will be 38.13 % higher compared to the same period of 2021.

Disclaimer

Stara Planina Hold AD published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 08:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 278 M - -
Net income 2021 13,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 38,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 204 M 106 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 369
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Stara Planina Hold Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 9,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Evgeniy Vasilev Uzunov Chairman
Vasil Georgiev Velev Executive Director
Spas Borisov Videv Director
Stefan Atanasov Nikolov Director
Sofia Argirova-Atanasova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC-2.97%106
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.79%54 994
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.17%25 865
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-15.69%12 294
HAL TRUST-11.72%11 225
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-15.05%10 309