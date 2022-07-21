Stara Planina Hold : Forecast sales July 2022

Stara Planina Hold Plc announces current sales (on consolidated basis) and the results of the most significant enterprises in the Holding's portfolio for June 2022 and forecast sales for July 2022. Letter .

The consolidated sales for the first half of 2022 reached BGN 182.6 million thus reporting a 38.06 % growth compared to the sales for the same period of 2021.

Expected sales for the first seven months of 2022 will be 38.13 % higher compared to the same period of 2021.