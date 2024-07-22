Stara Planina Hold Plc announces current sales (on consolidated basis) and the results of the most significant enterprises in the Holding's portfolio for June, 2024 and forecast sales for July,2024. Letter.

The consolidated sales for first six months of 2024 reached BGN 138.59 million thus reporting a decrease by 32.97 % compared to the sales for the same period of 2023.

Expected sales for the first seven months of 2024 will reach BGN 160.24 million with a decrease by 33.49 % compared to the same period of 2023.