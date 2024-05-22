Stara Planina Hold Plc announces current sales (on consolidated basis) and the results of the most significant enterprises in the Holding's portfolio for April, 2024 and forecast sales for May,2024. Letter.

The consolidated sales for first four months of 2024 reached BGN 97.24 million thus reporting a decrease by 29.65 % compared to the sales for the same period of 2023.

Expected sales for the first five months of 2024 will reach BGN 117.75 million with a decrease by 31.63 % compared to the same period of 2023.