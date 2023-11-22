Stara Planina Hold Plc announces current sales (on consolidated basis) and the results of the most significant enterprises in the Holding's portfolio for October 2023 and forecast sales for November 2023. Letter.

The consolidated sales for the first ten months of 2023 reached BGN 321.3 million thus reporting a 2.91 % growth compared to the sales for the same period of 2022.

Expected sales for the eleven months of 2023 will reach BGN 346.4 million with an insignificant decrease by 0.48 % YoY.