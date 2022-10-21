Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Stara Planina Hold Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPH   BG1100005971

STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC

(SPH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
8.300 BGN    0.00%
04:30aStara Planina Hold : Forecast sales October 2022
PU
04:00aStara Planina Hold : Insider information
PU
09/21Stara Planina Hold : Insider information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stara Planina Hold : Forecast sales October 2022

10/21/2022 | 04:30am EDT
Forecast sales October 2022

21.10.2022

Stara Planina Hold Plc announces current sales (on consolidated basis) and the results of the most significant enterprises in the Holding's portfolio for September 2022 and forecast sales for October 2022. Letter.

The consolidated sales for the nine months of 2022 reached BGN 278.8 million thus reporting a 37.18 % growth compared to the sales for the same period of 2021.

Expected sales for the ten months of 2022 will be 36.24 % higher compared to the same period of 2021.

Disclaimer

Stara Planina Hold AD published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 08:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 278 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2021 13,1 M 6,56 M 6,56 M
Net cash 2021 38,6 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 172 M 86,6 M 86,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 369
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Stara Planina Hold Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Evgeniy Vasilev Uzunov Chairman
Vasil Georgiev Velev Executive Director
Spas Borisov Videv Director
Stefan Atanasov Nikolov Director
Sofia Argirova-Atanasova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC-17.82%87
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-25.27%47 638
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.90%20 662
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-25.02%10 313
HAL TRUST-23.35%9 603
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-18.41%9 059