Stara Planina Hold : Forecast sales October 2022

Stara Planina Hold Plc announces current sales (on consolidated basis) and the results of the most significant enterprises in the Holding's portfolio for September 2022 and forecast sales for October 2022. Letter .

The consolidated sales for the nine months of 2022 reached BGN 278.8 million thus reporting a 37.18 % growth compared to the sales for the same period of 2021.

Expected sales for the ten months of 2022 will be 36.24 % higher compared to the same period of 2021.